Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump Withdraws Endorsement From Marjorie Taylor Greene

State of the Union: The president said he would support a primary challenge against “‘Wacky’ Marjorie.”
House Members Introduce Epstein Files Transparency Act
Joseph Addington
Nov 15, 2025 4:33 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump no longer supports or endorses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), he announced in a post on Truth Social.

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump wrote. He elaborated that, despite his many accomplishments, “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

Trump also wrote that he would support a primary challenge against Greene. “I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”

The president’s attack comes after Greene repeatedly criticized him for withholding the Epstein files. She also joined Democrats and three other Republicans in passing a discharge petition that would force the House to vote on a bill directing the Department of Justice to release the files.

“Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files,” Greene responded on X.

More like this

FARA Filing Shows Plans to Promote Pro-Israel Messaging at Conservative Salem Media Network

Daniel Boguslaw November 15, 2025
Salem is home to Dinesh D’Souza and Josh Hammer.

The Affordability Crisis Can’t Be Advised Away

W. James Antle III November 15, 2025
Conservatives risk turning off voters if they meet political problems with non-political solutions.

TAC Right Now: Fox News Grills Trump as the Right’s Civil War Widens

The American Conservative November 14, 2025 - 1:44 PM Eastern
TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today