Trump Withdraws Endorsement From Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Donald Trump no longer supports or endorses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), he announced in a post on Truth Social.



“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump wrote. He elaborated that, despite his many accomplishments, “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

Trump also wrote that he would support a primary challenge against Greene. “I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”

The president’s attack comes after Greene repeatedly criticized him for withholding the Epstein files. She also joined Democrats and three other Republicans in passing a discharge petition that would force the House to vote on a bill directing the Department of Justice to release the files.

“Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files,” Greene responded on X.