Trump Takes Control of DC Police, Deploys National Guard in Capital

President Donald Trump on Monday invoked Section 740 of the Home Rule Act, which gives federal officials the authority to commandeer the DC Police Department in “conditions of an emergency nature.”

“I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor, and worse,” Trump announced. “This is Liberation Day in DC and we’re going to take our capital back. We’re taking it back.”

The announcement comes a week after numerous violent incidents in the nation’s capital, one of which left a former DOGE employee beaten and bloodied.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is now under direct federal control. National Guard troops will also be deployed to assist in reestablishing public safety in the city.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser did not respond to inquiries from the press.