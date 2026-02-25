Trump: State of the Union Is Strong

President Donald Trump struck a defiant tone during Tuesday’s State of the Union speech before Congress in Washington, D.C. Trump argued that the U.S. economy is soaring under his leadership and that the defining spirit of America has been restored since he re-assumed office in January of 2025.

“Today, our border is secure, our spirit is restored, inflation is plummeting, incomes are rising fast, the roaring economy is roaring like never before, and our enemies are scared,” Trump told assembled members of Congress, cabinet officials, and Supreme Court justices. “Our military and police are stacked, and America is respected again, perhaps like never before.”

Trump said that although the U.S. military “obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program with an attack on Iranian soil,” in June of 2025, the Iranian regime is currently building missiles that “will soon reach the United States of America.” The president called Iran the world’s “Number One sponsor of terror” and said his administration is working to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump called Venezuela a “friend and partner” of the United States after U.S. forces captured Nicolás Maduro in January of 2026. Trump claimed the U.S. has secured more than 80 million barrels of oil from Venezuela since the capture of Maduro. The president also noted that his bombing campaigns against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean have decimated the flow of illegal drugs into the country.

Trump said America is the “hottest country” anywhere in the world after he inherited a “dead country” from the former President Joe Biden. Trump pledged to keep housing prices high for home owners, arguing that his administration aims to “protect those valuations."

Trump celebrated his administration’s decisive actions on illegal immigration, saying that “zero illegal aliens have been admitted into the United States” since he took office. Trump added that his administration has “ended DEI” in the time since his reelection in November of 2024.

Trump honored the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team who made an appearance in the House chamber donning their gold medals. The president added that he expects the women's Olympic Ice Hockey team to visit the White House in the coming days.

At the conclusion of Trump’s speech, the longest State of the Union in the history of the country, the president harkened back to the past as he looked to the future.

“The revolution that began in 1776 has not ended,” said Trump. “It still continues because the flame of liberty and independence still burns in the hearts of every American patriot.”