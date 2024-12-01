fbpx
Trump Taps Restrainer Hope Boulos to Be Mideast Advisor

State of the Union: Massad Boulos is the father-in-law of Tiffany Trump and a billionaire in his own right.
Credit: Photo by Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Dec 1, 2024 10:15 PM

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Massad Boulos will serve as senior advisor to the president on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. In his announcement, the once-and-future president touted Boulos’s outreach to the Arab American community and support of peace in the Middle East.

Boulos, the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany, is the CEO of Boulos Enterprises, a Nigeria-based mechanical and motorcycle company, and of the SCOA Nigeria conglomerate. 

Boulos was born to a prominent Orthodox Christian family in Lebanon, but moved to the United States to attend high school in Texas. During this year’s election campaign, he led the Trump campaign’s outreach to Arab Americans.

