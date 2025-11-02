Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Trump: I “Think” Maduro’s Days Are Numbered

State of the Union: In an interview aired Sunday, the president predicted regime change in Venezuela.
US-IRAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-TRUMP
(CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Spencer Neale
Nov 2, 2025 9:33 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump said the reign of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro could be coming to an end during a primetime appearance Sunday on the CBS investigative news program 60 Minutes.

In the exclusive interview with the host Norah O'Donnell, Trump said Maduro’s time in charge of the South American nation could be coming to a close as the Trump administration continues to ramp up its military strikes on alleged drug vessels off the coast of Venezuela. 

“I would say yeah, I think so, yeah,” Trump said when O’Donnell asked whether Maduro’s “days are numbered.” Trump refused to rule out land strikes on the nation, but doubted that his administration would launch a full-scale war against Venezuela. 

“They've been treating us very badly,” Trump said of the Venezuelan government. “They’ve dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country that we didn’t want.”

More like this

America’s Magical Thinking on Ukraine and North Korea

Ted Galen Carpenter November 3, 2025
U.S. planners need to accept that Kiev is losing its war and Pyongyang won’t relinquish its nukes.

Milei Wins Big for the Argentine Right—and for Trump

Joseph Addington November 2, 2025
But the libertarian president still has a long way to go to Make Argentina Great Again.

Did Ukraine Just Quietly Attack Two European Countries?

Ted Snider November 2, 2025
Questions remain regarding explosions at refineries in Romania and Hungary.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today