Trump: I “Think” Maduro’s Days Are Numbered

President Donald Trump said the reign of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro could be coming to an end during a primetime appearance Sunday on the CBS investigative news program 60 Minutes.

In the exclusive interview with the host Norah O'Donnell, Trump said Maduro’s time in charge of the South American nation could be coming to a close as the Trump administration continues to ramp up its military strikes on alleged drug vessels off the coast of Venezuela.

“I would say yeah, I think so, yeah,” Trump said when O’Donnell asked whether Maduro’s “days are numbered.” Trump refused to rule out land strikes on the nation, but doubted that his administration would launch a full-scale war against Venezuela.

“They've been treating us very badly,” Trump said of the Venezuelan government. “They’ve dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country that we didn’t want.”