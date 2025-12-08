Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump Rolls Out Executive Order to Stop State AI Regulation

State of the Union: Centralizing regulatory power is vital for keeping America’s technological advantage, the president said.
Joseph Addington
Dec 8, 2025 3:03 PM
President Donald Trump said Monday he will issue an executive order this week aimed at curbing state laws regulating artificial intelligence, marking a major victory for tech industry groups pushing for federal preemption. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he intends to create a single national framework for AI rules and regulations.

While the president offered no specifics, a leaked draft of an executive order circulated last month included directions for the U.S. Attorney General to sue states to overturn existing AI statutes and instructed federal agencies to withhold broadband grants and other funding from states that maintain laws and regulations on the books.

Attempts to reserve the regulation of artificial intelligence to the federal government have already appeared in Congress, but failed after pushback from more AI-skeptical Republicans. The American right appears divided on the subject, with tech-skeptical populists like Steve Bannon firmly opposing limits on state regulation and Trump-friendly tech boosters at firms like Andreessen Horowitz lobbying energetically against restrictions on the technology.

