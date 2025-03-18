fbpx
Trump Releases JFK Files

State of the Union: For the first time, many of the papers will be available to the public entirely unredacted.
President John F. Kennedy Signing Blockade Order
(© Bettmann/CORBIS)
Joseph Addington
Mar 18, 2025 10:03 PM
The federal government began Tuesday to release a tranche of unredacted documents related to the JFK assassination, as President Trump promised on the campaign. One of his early actions as president was signing an executive order instructing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to release the files without redaction.

Despite the president’s order, not all of the files are yet available. Gabbard’s statement announcing the release noted that “additional documents withheld under court seal or for grand jury secrecy, and records subject to Section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code, must be unsealed before release.” Some of these documents are yet to be processed.

The files can be viewed at archives.gov/jfk

