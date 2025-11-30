Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Uncategorized

Trump Orders Venezuelan Airspace Closed

State of the Union: Caracas rejected the move as illegal under international law.
US-POLITICS-DEFENSE-PUERTO RICO
(Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Nov 30, 2025 12:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced via Truth Social that Venezuelan airspace is “closed in its entirety,” marking a further escalation in tensions between Washington and Caracas.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto denounced the move, calling Trump’s statement “a hostile, unilateral, and arbitrary act, incompatible with the most fundamental principles of international law.”

The announcement comes amid pressure from a hawkish faction within the Trump administration, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging more aggressive steps ostensibly aimed at toppling the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Those efforts have included the authorization of covert operations, according to U.S. officials, even as parallel back-channel diplomatic talks between Washington and Caracas have continued.

As the Trump administration looks to close Venezuela’s airspace, the U.S. military wages an extrajudicial assassination campaign against fishermen in the Caribbean suspected of trafficking drugs, with more than 80 reported killed in over 20 separate attacks so far. The Washington Post reported last week that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued a direct order to “kill everybody” aboard a suspected narco-boat.

More like this

Xi’s Purge Could Signal Danger. America Must Be Ready

Paul Mauro November 27, 2025
A more politically pliable Chinese military does not guarantee more rational policy.

Judge Dismisses DOJ Indictments against James Comey and Letitia James

Harrison Berger November 25, 2025 - 2:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Attorney General Bondi hadn’t appointed the interim U.S. attorney within 120 days, invalidating the appointment, the judge ruled.

Trump and Xi Hold Rare Phone Call over Taiwan

Harrison Berger November 24, 2025 - 11:40 AM Eastern
State of the Union: China’s president insisted on Taiwan’s “return to China.”
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today