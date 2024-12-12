fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Trump Named TIME Person of the Year

It’s the second time Trump has received the honor.
National,Harbor,,Md,,Usa-,February,24,,2024:,Donald,Trump,Speaks
Credit: image via Shutterstock
Spencer Neale
Dec 12, 2024 12:25 PM

President-elect Donald Trump has been named TIME’s person of the year for 2024. 

Trump spoke on a number of topics during a wide-ranging interview with the magazine following his historic reelection. Trump promised to pardon January 6 defendants, to deport millions of illegal immigrants, and discussed the ongoing situations in the Middle East and Ukraine. 

Trump championed his election strategy which he calls “72 Days of Fury.” 

“The Democrats didn't get it,” Trump told TIME. “They just kept going back to the same old nonsense. And it was nonsense, especially in where we are right now. And we hit—we hit something that was very special. We hit the nerve of the country.”

This is Trump’s second appearance on the front cover of TIME’s person of the year edition. He also won the award in 2016 following his first election victory. 

More like this

Responsible Leadership Required

W. James Antle III December 11, 2024
Assassination of Healthcare CEO sends shockwaves through political discourse.

The Trump Program’s Reaganite Precursor

Bruce Yandle December 11, 2024
DOGE is not the first effort to take government inefficiency in hand.

A MAGA Left-Right Coalition?

Jack Hunter December 10, 2024
Trump’s second term could present an opportunity for principled conservatives and progressives to team up in challenging the establishment.
Advertisement
Advertisement