Trump Named TIME Person of the Year

President-elect Donald Trump has been named TIME’s person of the year for 2024.

Trump spoke on a number of topics during a wide-ranging interview with the magazine following his historic reelection. Trump promised to pardon January 6 defendants, to deport millions of illegal immigrants, and discussed the ongoing situations in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Trump championed his election strategy which he calls “72 Days of Fury.”

“The Democrats didn't get it,” Trump told TIME. “They just kept going back to the same old nonsense. And it was nonsense, especially in where we are right now. And we hit—we hit something that was very special. We hit the nerve of the country.”

This is Trump’s second appearance on the front cover of TIME’s person of the year edition. He also won the award in 2016 following his first election victory.