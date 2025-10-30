Trump Meets Xi in South Korea

President Donald Trump met China’s President Xi Jinping for trade talks at a military base in Busan, South Korea at 11 am local time Thursday morning, the first meeting between the two world leaders in six years.

Trump told assembled media that he expected to have a “very successful meeting” with the Chinese leader. Trump and Xi shook hands and delivered brief remarks. Speaking through a translator, Xi said the U.S. and China should be “partners and friends.”

Once seated, Trump was flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Xi was accompanied by his Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The 47th president called Xi a “friend” and said it was a “great honor” to meet in person to discuss trade relations at a time when both leaders are anxious to strike a deal. China is the third-largest trade partner of the United States, which purchases nearly $500 billion worth of Chinese goods in 2024 alone.

Xi said it was “a great pleasure” to meet with Trump, noting that the pair had spoken three times and exchanged letters since Trump’s reelection. “It is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have friction now and then,” Xi said. “In the face of winds, waves, and challenges, you and I, at the helm of Chinese-US relations, should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of Chinese–U.S. relations.” The relationship between the two nations has been strained by Trump’s threat to impose high tariffs on China in retaliation for fentanyl trafficking and alleged unfair trade practices.

Hours before the meeting, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had directed the Pentagon to “immediately” begin testing nuclear weapons in response to other countries testing their own nuclear armaments. Trump didn’t respond when asked by a reporter why he suddenly decided to begin nuclear testing.