Trump Inaugurated as 47th President

Donald Trump was inaugurated Monday as the 47th president, cementing his legacy as the first president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland.

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said as he was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Advertisement

Before Trump took the oath of office, J.D. Vance was sworn in as the 50th vice president of the United States. Vance, surrounded by his wife Usha and three children, had the oath of office administered by Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The ceremonies were held in the Capitol Rotunda owing to freezing temperatures in Washington.