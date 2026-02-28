Trump Floats Cruz for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump suggested that he could nominate Texas’s Senator Ted Cruz as a justice on the Supreme Court at a rally in Corpus Christi Friday. Trump called Cruz an “amazing guy” and joked that he would be an easy nominee to confirm because he would have support from both parties in the Senate.



“He’s the only guy I know, he’ll get 100 percent of the Democrat vote, 100 percent of the Republican vote. They want to get him out of there. He is such a pain in the a**, but he’s so good and so talented,” Trump said.

Trump has floated Cruz as a Supreme Court justice before, but the senator has said he would decline the nomination.