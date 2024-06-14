fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Trump Floats a return to a Revenue Tariff

State of the Union: The move is unlikely but would represent a return to the GOP’s original position.
National,Harbor,,Md,,Usa-,February,24,,2024:,Donald,Trump,Speaks
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 14, 2024 3:30 PM

In a meeting with Republican lawmakers at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington D.C. on Thursday, former President Donald Trump discussed replacing income taxes with revenue tariffs. 

Currently, tariffs are responsible for relatively little of government revenue, bringing in only $88.3 billion a year. Income taxes, on the other hand, bring in $2.2 trillion, over twenty times that of tariffs. A replacement of the income tax with greater protective tariffs would require significant increases in the latter. 

Forbes estimates such an “all-tariff” policy would require an average tariff of 85% on imports. Such a policy could lead  to higher prices but would likely also provide greater incentives to reshore manufacturing in the United States. 

Given the rapacity of government spending, and the entrenchment of the income tax, it is unlikely that such an “all-tariff” policy is possible under current political conditions, even if Trump wins re-election. However, as Trump appears poised to pursue both greater protectionism and lower taxes, a second Trump administration might represent a shift in the direction of such a policy. 

A replacement of the income tax with a revenue tariff would represent a return to the original principles of the Republican Party. For example, Abraham Lincoln and the early Republicans were strong supporters of high-tariffs, with this position arguably being decisive in Lincoln’s electoral victory in 1860. Their high-tariff policy is considered a key factor in the pro-free-trade South’s decision to secede.

More like this

McConnell Allegedly Desirous of Appropriations Chairmanship

Mason Letteau Stallings Today, 1:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Speculation abounds about the Kentucky Senator’s intentions.

Trump Mends Fences on Capitol Hill

Bradley Devlin June 14, 2024
Former President Donald Trump was on Capitol Hill Thursday for the first time since leaving the presidency.

Why the Trump Conviction Shakes Up Senate Leadership Races

Bradley Devlin June 14, 2024
How will Senate Republicans fight back now that Democrats have made Trump a felon?
Advertisement
Advertisement