Trump Expands Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

State of the Union: The move will eliminate any exemptions that were negotiated previously.
Joseph Addington
Feb 10, 2025 7:39 PM
The Trump administration announced on Monday an expansion of tariffs, raising levies on aluminum imports from 10 percent to 25 percent while maintaining the 25 percent tariff on steel. The move also reintroduces tariffs on certain allies that had previously negotiated exemptions or quota-based agreements, with no exceptions outlined in the new policy.

The decision is intended to bolster domestic metal industries in accordance with the administration’s commitment to supporting American manufacturers. The original tariffs, introduced in 2018, were justified on national security grounds, with the administration arguing they were necessary to ensure a stable supply of critical materials.

The expansion of tariffs is expected to have broad implications for global trade, including potentially raising tensions with steel-exporting U.S. allies such as Canada, the European Union, and Japan. It will also fall hard on Chinese steel producers, which have long exported their production at below-market prices, a practice known as “dumping.”

