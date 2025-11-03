Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump Endorses Cuomo for NYC Mayor

State of the Union: Cuomo earns President Trump’s seal of approval the night before Tuesday’s election.
Former NY Governor Cuomo Interviewed By House Subcommittee On Coronavirus
Spencer Neale
Nov 3, 2025 7:57 PM
President Donald Trump endorsed the mayoral candidacy of New York’s former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, on Monday, the night before the election in New York City.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said that it doesn’t matter whether voters “like Andrew Cuomo or not,” before instructing his followers in the city to hold their noses and vote for a man who has been a great adversary of Trump’s throughout the years.

Cuomo, who was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women and undercounting the death toll related to Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic, is lagging behind the democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in most major polls conducted ahead of Tuesday’s election. Mamdani bested Cuomo in a shock primary upset this summer that shook the Democratic Party to its core a year before the all-important midterm elections in 2026.

In his post Monday night, Trump labeled Mamdani a “communist” and threatened to pull federal funds from the city should Mamdani win the election instead of Cuomo. When informed of Trump’s endorsement during an appearance on the New York City radio show Ebro in the Morning, Cuomo responded “no” and hung up the phone. 

