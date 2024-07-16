Trump Can Solve the National Identity Crisis

We’re in the middle of a national identity crisis. Faith, patriotism, hard work, and family have disappeared, only to be replaced by race, gender, sexuality, and climate.



But we’re not going to win this election by just criticizing the other side. We’re going to win this by standing for our own vision.



What does it mean to be a Republican—what does it mean to be an American—in the year 2024? It means we believe in the ideals of 1776.



It means we believe in merit. The rule of law. The idea that the people we elect to run the government should be the ones who actually run the government.



These aren’t black ideas or white ideas. They aren’t even red ideas or blue ideas. They are American ideals that we fought a revolution to secure.



And the man who will revive those ideals is your next president: Donald J. Trump.



If you want to seal the border, vote Trump.

If you want to restore law and order, vote Trump.

If you want to reignite our economy, vote Trump.

If you want to revive national pride, vote Trump.

If you want to make America great again, vote Trump.



But, there’s one more reason to vote Trump. It’s actually the most important one. Donald J. Trump is the president who will actually unite this country—not through empty words, but through action. Success is unifying. Excellence is unifying. That’s who we are as Americans.



To those of you watching this at home tonight, I’d like to deliver a message that the media doesn’t want you to hear from the Republican Party.



Our message to black Americans: The media has tried to convince you for decades that Republicans don’t care about your communities. But we do. We want for you what we want for every American: safe neighborhoods, clean streets, good jobs, a better life for your children, and a justice system that treats everyone equally—regardless of your skin color or your political beliefs.



Our message to every legal immigrant: You’re like my parents. You deserve the opportunity to secure a better life for your children in America. But our message to illegal immigrants is also this: we will return you to your country of origin, not because you’re all bad people, but because you broke the law.



Our message to Gen Z is this: You’re going to be the generation that actually saves our country. You want to be a rebel? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative. Say you want to get married, have kids, and teach them to pledge allegiance to your country. Give it a try, I bet it’ll be pretty liberating.



And if you disagree with everything I just said, our message to you is this: We will still defend to the death your right to say it, because that’s who we are as Americans. We’re the country where we can disagree like hell and still be friends at the end of it.



That’s the America we miss. We don’t have to be a nation in decline. We can still be a nation in our ascent. A nation whose best days are actually still ahead of us. That’s what we get if we put Donald Trump back in the White House. That’s how we Make America Great Again.