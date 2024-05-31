fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Trump Campaign Reportedly Raises Millions After Conviction

State of the Union: The Trump campaign received an outpouring of support after Trump was found guilty in the New York hush money trial.
Former US President Trump speaks at CPAC in Maryland
Anastasia Kaliabakos
May 31, 2024 2:00 PM

On Friday, the former President Donald Trump announced that his campaign had reportedly brought in $34.8 million in small dollar donations in the wake of his guilty verdict in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush money case. 

“From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors,” said Trump Campaign Senior Advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles in a public statement.

Advertisement

They continued, “Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday’s donors were brand new donors to the WinRed platform…. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict.”

On Thursday, jurors found the former president guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records after two days of deliberation. Although sentencing is not set to take place until July 11, just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention, the verdict appears to have energized Trump’s supporters in an unprecedented manner. 

Kenneth Vogel, a journalist for the New York Times, wrote on X, “ Wow. In 2 decades covering campaign $, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports detailing the full extent of Trump’s gains have yet to be filed.

More like this

After Conviction, Trump Is the Outsider Tribune Again

Daniel McCarthy May 31, 2024
Now is a time for confidence and good humor, if Trump hopes to be acquitted by the voters on November 5.

What the Anglophone Press Misses About the Pope

Jude Russo May 31, 2024
It turns out that Western liberals’ favorite pope has the sexual sensibilities of an 87-year-old Italian-Argentinian man.

GUILTY: Trump Convicted on All Counts in Hush Money Case

Bradley Devlin Mason Letteau Stallings May 30, 2024
A Manhattan jury Thursday found the former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. What’s next for the former…
Advertisement
Advertisement