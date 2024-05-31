Trump Campaign Reportedly Raises Millions After Conviction

On Friday, the former President Donald Trump announced that his campaign had reportedly brought in $34.8 million in small dollar donations in the wake of his guilty verdict in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush money case.

“From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors,” said Trump Campaign Senior Advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles in a public statement.

Advertisement

They continued, “Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday’s donors were brand new donors to the WinRed platform…. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict.”

On Thursday, jurors found the former president guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records after two days of deliberation. Although sentencing is not set to take place until July 11, just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention, the verdict appears to have energized Trump’s supporters in an unprecedented manner.

Kenneth Vogel, a journalist for the New York Times, wrote on X, “ Wow. In 2 decades covering campaign $, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports detailing the full extent of Trump’s gains have yet to be filed.