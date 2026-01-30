Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump Calls for Arrest of Barrack Obama

State of the Union: The president said his predecessor had attempted a coup during the 2016 presidential election.
President Trump Makes An Investment Announcement In The Roosevelt Room Of The White House
(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Jan 30, 2026 10:30 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump accused Obama of attempting to conduct a “coup” during the 2016 election and called for his arrest in a post on his Truth Social account Thursday.

[BLOCK]Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has just released HUNDREDS OF BOMBSHELL RUSSIAGATE DOCUMENTS proving that Barack Obama personally ordered CIA agents to manufacture false intelligence on President Trump and was actively “working with the enemy” to undermine and erode Americans’ confidence in our democracy and President Trump’s LANDSLIDE 2016 VICTORY. This was a coup attempt by Barack Hussain Obama and his cronies… As Jesse Watters said “Whatever happens to these guys is not revenge… it’s accountability. And it’s time for people to pay the price.” ARREST OBAMA NOW![/BLOCK]

In recent days the Trump administration has been investigating the conduct of its opponents in past elections. The call to arrest Obama comes just one day after the FBI executed a warrant seizing documents from the Fulton County elections office near Atlanta relating to the 2020 election. The seizure was notable for the presence of a number of high-profile administration officials, including Gabbard and the FBI’s Deputy Director Andrew Bailey.

More like this

Will Ted Cruz Go Anti-Trump in 2028?

Scott Greer January 30, 2026
The Texan senator seems ready to risk a counterrevolution within the GOP.

Which Victims of the Police Can You Slander?

Ann Coulter January 29, 2026
Part one of two about how the left wants you to talk about enforcing the law.

Federal Reserve Holds Rates Steady

Joseph Addington January 28, 2026 - 4:21 PM Eastern
State of the Union: It’s the first time the central bank has paused interest rate cuts since July.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today