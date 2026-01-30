Trump Calls for Arrest of Barrack Obama

President Donald Trump accused Obama of attempting to conduct a “coup” during the 2016 election and called for his arrest in a post on his Truth Social account Thursday.

[BLOCK]Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has just released HUNDREDS OF BOMBSHELL RUSSIAGATE DOCUMENTS proving that Barack Obama personally ordered CIA agents to manufacture false intelligence on President Trump and was actively “working with the enemy” to undermine and erode Americans’ confidence in our democracy and President Trump’s LANDSLIDE 2016 VICTORY. This was a coup attempt by Barack Hussain Obama and his cronies… As Jesse Watters said “Whatever happens to these guys is not revenge… it’s accountability. And it’s time for people to pay the price.” ARREST OBAMA NOW![/BLOCK]

In recent days the Trump administration has been investigating the conduct of its opponents in past elections. The call to arrest Obama comes just one day after the FBI executed a warrant seizing documents from the Fulton County elections office near Atlanta relating to the 2020 election. The seizure was notable for the presence of a number of high-profile administration officials, including Gabbard and the FBI’s Deputy Director Andrew Bailey.