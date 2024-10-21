Trump Attacks Cheney, Appeals to Muslim Voters
Donald Trump released a statement on his Truth Social account today attacking former Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) for campaigning with Kamala Harris. The former president specifically called out her support for the Iraq War and asserted that Kamala’s embrace of Cheney signaled a willingness to engage in more reckless war against Muslim countries in the Middle East. Taking the opportunity to draw a contrast, the former president emphasized his support for a peaceful approach to engagement in the region and appealed to American Muslims and voters who wish to avoid war to support his candidacy.
The statement read:
Arab Voters are very upset that Comrade Kamala Harris, the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States and a Low IQ individual, is campaigning with “dumb as a rock” War Hawk, Liz Cheney, who, like her father, the man that pushed Bush to ridiculously go to War in the Middle East, also wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind… If Kamala gets four more years, the Middle East will spend the next four decades going up in flames, and your kids will be going off to War, maybe even a Third World War, something that will never happen with President Donald J. Trump in charge. For our Country’s sake, and for your kids, Vote Trump for PEACE!