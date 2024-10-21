Trump Attacks Cheney, Appeals to Muslim Voters

Donald Trump released a statement on his Truth Social account today attacking former Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) for campaigning with Kamala Harris. The former president specifically called out her support for the Iraq War and asserted that Kamala’s embrace of Cheney signaled a willingness to engage in more reckless war against Muslim countries in the Middle East. Taking the opportunity to draw a contrast, the former president emphasized his support for a peaceful approach to engagement in the region and appealed to American Muslims and voters who wish to avoid war to support his candidacy.

The statement read:

