fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Trump Announces 25 Percent Tariffs on Imported Cars

State of the Union: The new tariffs could be implemented within a week.
Imported,New,Cars,And,Shipping,Containers,Being,Unloaded,At,Port
Credit: Dmitry Pistrov/Shutterstock
Joseph Addington
Mar 27, 2025 8:35 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation Wednesday announcing a new set of tariffs on imported automobiles and automobile parts. The tariffs, which are aimed at foreign-produced passenger vehicles, light trucks, and certain key automotive parts, are intended to strengthen America’s industrial base and protect U.S. automotive manufacturing jobs.

Advertisement

The tariff will have a major impact on the market for new cars—in 2024, about 50 percent of the 16 million new cars purchased in the U.S. were manufactured abroad, and cars manufactured domestically often contain a significant number of imported components. Will Scharf, a White House aid, estimated that the tariff would bring in close to $100 billion dollars in revenue.

Trump has suggested that the new tariffs could be implemented before next Wednesday. “We’ll be announcing that fairly soon over the next few days,” he said, “and then April 2 comes, that’ll be reciprocal tariffs.”

April 2 is the day Trump plans to roll out his program of reciprocal tariffs, in which the U.S. will impose additional duties on all countries that penalize the importation of American goods. The exact nature of the reciprocal tariff plan has not yet been released; the president has suggested that “there’ll be flexibility” and said on Tuesday night that the tariffs will be more “lenient than reciprocal.”

April 2 is also the day the White House will also impose a 25 percent tariff on any country that buys Venezuelan oil, a measure the president is taking to pressure a hostile Maduro government that Trump says is sending members of the Tren de Aragua prison gang to the U.S.

More like this

If Judges Can Stymie the Will of the People, We Don’t Have a Democracy Anymore

Bernie Moreno March 27, 2025
The Trump administration is right: Judge Boasberg has no authority to direct the national security operations of the United States.

The Real Meaning of Signalgate

W. James Antle III March 26, 2025
Republican foreign policy is wide open in a way it has not been in generations.

The Prophet of Trump’s Revolution

Jeremy Carl March 26, 2025
Before last year’s election, a perceptive writer laid out a vision for dismantling the left-wing leviathan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today