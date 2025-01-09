Trump and Obama Share Friendly Exchange at Carter’s Funeral

President-elect Donald Trump and the former president Barack Obama were seen engaging in a rare friendly conversation Thursday at the funeral of the former President Jimmy Carter. The two men, whose political careers have often seen them sharply opposed, were filmed talking and exchanging chuckles before the beginning of the ceremony.

Trump also shook hands with Mike Pence in what is being reported as the first time the men have seen each other since January 2021, after the events of January 6 caused a rift between Trump and his former vice president.

Advertisement

The former president George W. Bush was also in attendance, along with a host of other political and social notables, including president Joe Biden, who delivered the eulogy. All four of the currently living presidents attended the funeral for Carter, who was the longest-lived president of the United States. After serving as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981, Carter passed away on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100.