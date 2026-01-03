Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Latin America

Trump Administration Says It Will ‘Run’ Venezuela

State of the Union: The day after a raid captured Venezuela’s president, Trump accused Maduro of waging a campaign of subversion against the U.S.
New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Meets With President Trump At The White House
(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Spencer Neale
Jan 3, 2026 1:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced plans for the United States to “run” Venezuela until a “safe transition can take place” after U.S. forces captured Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro at his home in Caracas overnight on Friday. 

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” Trump said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday morning. Trump added that his administration is “not afraid of boots on the ground.” 

“We had boots on the ground last night at a very high level,” Trump said. “Actually we’re not afraid of it, we don’t mind saying it.”

Trump spoke glowingly of the performance by U.S. military units who he said provided a “spectacular assault” against Venezuela forces and accused Maduro of waging a “ceaseless campaign of violence, terror, and subversion against the United States of America.” 

The president was flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine. Trump said his team was prepared to launch a “much bigger second wave” but that it hadn’t been necessary.

Speaking after the president, Hegseth said Maduro “effed around, and he found out."

More like this

Kast’s Victory Heralds a New Era in Chile—and Latin America

Joseph Addington December 20, 2025
The country and region are swinging rightwards, hard.

US Strikes Eighth Purported Drug Boat, the First in Pacific Ocean

Spencer Neale October 22, 2025 - 3:10 PM Eastern
State of the Union: U.S. forces kill two alleged drug traffickers as Trump administration ramps up campaign in Latin America.

Is Helping Argentina a Betrayal of America First?

Joseph Addington October 5, 2025
The administration is pioneering a new way of promoting U.S. influence in Latin America.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today