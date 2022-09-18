Trans Mega-Ta-Tas In Clown World Canada

We are ruled by insane people. I mean that literally: we have created a society in which everyone has to bend over backwards to accommodate the insane. Like that man above, a transgendered woman who wears massive prosthetic tits to his job AS A HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER in Canada. Reduxx, the feminist online magazine, writes:

The media has been confirmed as originating from Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ontario. The man seen in the photos and videos is a Manufacturing Technology instructor who allegedly began identifying as a woman last year. The teacher now goes by the name Kayla Lemieux.

Look at this lunatic:

That freak is getting his jollies by dressing like that in shop class, in front of a bunch of high school boys. More from Reduxx:

Reduxx reached out to OTHS administrators for comment, and they did confirm that Lemieux is currently employed at the school, but refused any further questions. Oakville Trafalgar High School is overseen by the Halton District School Board (HDSB), which has begun promoting gender identity ideology in schools in recent years.

Behold the video:

Some students have recorded images of the trans teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada and put them on social media: pic.twitter.com/QzsFtqauZq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 17, 2022

The Toronto Sun reports that the school is going to stand by the teacher:

In fact, Shuttleworth said the employee will be supported, adding “the teacher is completely accepted and welcomed into the school community as far as the staff is concerned.”

Insane. Even if you were going to stand by this trans teacher, the guy should not have the right to wear massive fake boobs. He is forcing the entire school to participate in his fetish -- and the institutional leadership is permitting it.

We live in a crazy society that is increasingly not worth defending. Why on earth do we allow disturbed and perverted people among us to have their way? Why do we defer to them, instead of expecting them to conform reasonably to expectations. That man ought to be told to take his plastic megatits out, or resign. Why is that unreasonable?

I cannot wait for the backlash. Cannot wait. The scary thing is ... there might never be a backlash. We might be so damned demoralized as a people that we just accept it and move on.