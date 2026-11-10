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Thune Keeps Job as Senate GOP Leader

State of the Union: The South Dakota senator survived a Tuesday showdown with Republican critics.
Senate GOP Election 2026
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Nov 10, 2026 5:50 PM
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Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) was re-elected to lead Senate Republicans in a closed-door meeting Tuesday. Thune had faced calls to delay the vote from several senators—including Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mike Lee (R-UT), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Josh Hawley (R-MO)—who have expressed frustration with his leadership, particularly following the party’s disastrous showing in last week’s midterm elections. During the Tuesday meeting, these GOP critics reportedly demanded concrete plans to pass hard-line legislative priorities, like a third reconciliation bill and the SAVE America Act, during Republicans’ remaining seven weeks in the majority. Despite this, no alternative candidate for leader emerged, and the South Dakota senator won a second term by acclamation. 

Thune, who has been Majority Leader since 2025, will become Minority Leader once the 120th Congress is sworn in on January 3, 2027.

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