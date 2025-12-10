Thomas Massie Introduces Bill to Withdraw U.S. from NATO

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced a bill Tuesday that would require the president to “give notice of the denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty for purposes of withdrawing the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.” The bill would also prohibit the federal government from contributing funds to NATO budgets.

“NATO is a Cold War relic,” Massie wrote in a post on X. “The United States should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our country, not socialist countries.”

Debates over NATO have grown increasingly pronounced within the Republican Party in recent years, reflecting a broader divide over the U.S. role in European security. While some GOP lawmakers have argued that European nations should assume greater responsibility for their own defense, others say that maintaining American forces in Europe is beneficial for American interests.

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), but has no material chance of passing the House and advancing to the Senate.