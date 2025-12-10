Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Thomas Massie Introduces Bill to Withdraw U.S. from NATO

State of the Union: Republicans have become more divided on U.S. involvement in Europe.
House Votes On Budget Bill To Fund Government
Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Dec 10, 2025 11:46 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced a bill Tuesday that would require the president to “give notice of the denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty for purposes of withdrawing the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.” The bill would also prohibit the federal government from contributing funds to NATO budgets.

“NATO is a Cold War relic,” Massie wrote in a post on X. “The United States should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our country, not socialist countries.”

Debates over NATO have grown increasingly pronounced within the Republican Party in recent years, reflecting a broader divide over the U.S. role in European security. While some GOP lawmakers have argued that European nations should assume greater responsibility for their own defense, others say that maintaining American forces in Europe is beneficial for American interests.

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), but has no material chance of passing the House and advancing to the Senate.

More like this

Trump’s Clemency Machine Deserves More Right-Wing Scrutiny

Harrison Berger December 10, 2025
Conservatives who criticized Biden’s autopen pardons now ignore an emerging scandal.

‘Explain to Us Why We Kill People Who Are Not Armed’

Jack Hunter December 9, 2025
Sen. Rand Paul gets to the moral heart of the Venezuela pressure campaign.

Trump Unveils $12 Billion Aid Package for Farmers

Rebecca Draeger December 8, 2025 - 4:15 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Most of the funding will go to row-crop producers, with a separate reserve for specialty crops.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today