The ‘Red-Green’ Distraction

I recently wrote about a new elite strategy of peppering us with anti-Arab, anti-Muslim propaganda ahead of the 2026 elections. Since then, we’ve also started to hear quite a lot about a sinister “red-green” coalition—red for communists, green for Islamists—threatening the very existence of our republic. The propagandists making this pitch employ astonishingly broad definitions: By “communists,” they mostly mean young people outraged that their economic future has been mortgaged away for endless wars; and by “Islamists,” they mean Muslims (or even just Middle Easterners, irrespective of religion).

It should be clear to all of us, of course, that this new “red-green” canard is not a native-grown, conservative defense of our constitutional order from outside enemies. On the contrary, it’s nothing less than an attempt by our ruling class to force our own coalition to dismantle itself—less than two years after we handily won the 2024 election. And rather than let them make us fear the neighbors who helped us defeat the War Party, conservatives and Christians should lock arms with those neighbors once again—yes, including Muslims and so-called “communists” (again, by that they really just mean justifiably angry young Americans)—and hold the line against the Deep State saboteurs whom the MAGA movement was established to defeat.

A centerpiece of the Trump campaign was opposition to war and the political manipulations that lead to it. The brinkmanship in Ukraine threatened to bring about a global thermonuclear exchange. Our establishment in DC had used our taxpayer dollars to fund some of the worst excesses of that war—while our diplomats worked to scuttle peace efforts and provoke Russia. The Biden administration had also made us all a party to the Gaza genocide, providing some of the resources and weapons used by Israel to kill tens of thousands of civilians. President Joe Biden himself even referred to Netanyahu's “legitimate argument” for war crimes after a 2023 chat with the Israeli leader.

As I wrote shortly before President Trump won his reelection bid, it was no surprise “that Arab Americans and Lebanese Americans are announcing they won’t vote for Harris, and the War Party that’s destroying so many Middle Eastern lives.” On the eve of the election, I warned that the whole character and credibility of Trump’s role in global events “hinged on his courageous opposition to senseless violence and war.”

The returns proved the point. Trump carried Dearborn, Michigan, where more than half the population is Middle Eastern or North African, with 42 percent of the vote to Kamala Harris’s 36 percent. CBS News summarized the result plainly: “Arab American voters helped Trump win Michigan.” An analysis by the Guardian found that Trump gained about 9,000 votes across Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck, while Harris received 22,000 fewer votes there than Biden had four years before.

The War Party lost its old claim on these Americans, Trump welcomed many of them into his coalition, and their revolt made a meaningful difference in the swing state that gave him 15 electoral votes.

The 2024 election was thus a clear win for the growing majority of Americans who are morally outraged by our political elites’ love of war and total unconcern for human dignity. A victory, in fact, too good to be true.

But who could foresee the degree of betrayal the second Trump administration would represent: abetment of the Gaza genocide, continued support for Israel’s explicit policy of ethnic cleansing (including of indigenous Christians) in Lebanon, and a whole new war in the Middle East that continues after six months and regularly threatens to snowball into a global conflict.

And now comes the distraction. We are told that the great danger before us is a “red-green” alliance between the radical Left and Islamism—and then, almost in the same breath, Islamism becomes Islam, Muslims become Arabs, and finally horror at the wholesale slaughter of Palestinians becomes opposition to Western civilization itself

But many of the Lebanese and Arab Americans being smeared in this campaign are Christians whose families have endured the very Islamist movements that the propaganda hamfistedly suggests they represent simply because they have “foreign-sounding” last names or speak with accents. And many Muslim Americans are socially conservative parents who joined us precisely because they reject the ruling class’s assaults on the family.

Whatever their religion, these are our American neighbors. In 2024, they stood beside Catholics, evangelicals, working-class Democrats, independents, and countless others to reject the War Party.

What we are watching is an inverse color revolution. Instead of depicting a foreign uprising as the spontaneous will of the people, the old elites paint our new democratic coalition in sinister colors until that coalition destroys itself. They paint anti-war voters red, their Muslim neighbors green, and tell Christians that civilization depends upon fearing them both—upon shattering the unity of a coalition that would otherwise threaten the ancien régime .

Worst of all, thanks to the treachery of many in the Trump administration, all of this is presented as a seamless continuation of the MAGA movement. It is not. It is a jarring departure from that movement’s purpose. Such a grave departure that “Trump” has now become synonymous with senseless bloodshed and Epstein-style corruption, and “MAGA” has become synonymous with the neoconservative foreign policy of talking heads like Mark Levin.

The real war—the long war in which the original MAGA movement seemed to score a decisive victory in 2024—is far from over. The same enemy who turned MAGA into a tool of the old War Party now wants to make the betrayal permanent and consign the coalition that threatened it to the ash heap of history. If these propagandists can persuade Christians to fear Muslims as a class, peace voters that their former allies are authoritarian Marxists, and Middle Eastern Americans that MAGA never valued them, it can dismember our coalition without ever even having to honestly debate it.

But two years ago, we broke the artificial rules of engagement that the ruling classes have always used to keep the military-industrial complex untouched and running smoothly—and we won. We’d learned that they play hardball while telling us hardball isn’t allowed. That they’d fight dirty while insisting we keep our noses clean. But there’s one rule they particularly rely on whenever the American people meaningfully challenge them: we must remain preoccupied with trivial debates and petty divisions. In this way, we are unable to take a stand on the things that matter most—war and peace, future-destroying debt, and the slow erosion of our civil liberties and traditional values.

The 2024 MAGA movement was a historic coalition, and one that I was honored to be a part of. What made it great was its heart, its humaneness, and its humble neighborliness—all of which was manifested in a collective willingness, on the part of its members, to subordinate their own particular interests to those of the country, and to concern themselves with humanity as such. And nowhere was humanity threatened more unmistakably than in our foreign policy’s attacks on human dignity, especially in Palestine.

By knitting ourselves together against that evil, we achieved a victory that baffled political strategists and prognosticators on both sides of the political aisle. Our candidate even won the popular vote—the first Republican to do so in two decades—and with it a historic mandate in favor of peace and against corruption.

As I write this, I have just returned from a journey through Southern Lebanon, where I drove with my team over roads torn apart by Israeli tanks and airstrikes, and where locals—Christian and Muslim alike—live in real danger and constant fear from both sides in the renewed Israeli-Hezbollah conflict. Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, explicitly said that their new Lebanon offensive—sparked by the disastrous Iran war—is explicitly modeled on their Gaza campaign. I can tell you firsthand that the consequences our foreign policy elites produce are real.

Yes, we have been betrayed. But not by any of the members of our coalition. At least, not by any of those who engaged sincerely and diligently in this war for our future from the start.

So rather than take our strategic advice from those who betrayed and disfigured our movement, I say we stick together.

I say we stick together and win again.