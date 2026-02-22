The Real Reason Leftists Hate Hungary’s Courts

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, risking his life and liberty, visited Hungary this week, a sinister land from which travelers are lucky to ever return, rather than being thrown away to rot inside a neo-Nazi prison cell.

This, of course, is a total myth based on left-wing slurs.

Having a properly functioning border system, Hungary finds it far easier just to keep all the criminal aliens out in the first place. That’s easier than arresting them after they’ve committed crimes inside the country.

Nonetheless, some nefarious felons do still slip through the net regardless, no border system being absolutely foolproof. The biggest criminals to slink into Budapest aren’t drug-dealers or people-traffickers, but fully accredited liberal do-gooders from the international NGO class.

Justice League of America

A report on justice systems around the world released late last year by the U.S.-based World Justice Project (WJP) assessed Hungary as possessing the worst record for the rule of law of the entire European Union, which comprises 27 member states. Does it really, though, or do such organizations merely wish to falsely say so in the name of discrediting the country’s supposedly “far-right” nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who proudly calls his country an “illiberal democracy”?

According to the WJP’s wholly scientific league table of all the world’s countries, Hungary ranks 79th, with a shameful score of only 50 Magic WJP Legal Points™ out of 100. This means it lies below such internationally well-known centers of immaculate jurisprudence as Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, Nepal, and Malawi.

Malawi is a country where it is possible for old women to be given six years’ hard labor for the “crime” of witchcraft—despite the fact that witchcraft isn’t actually illegal in the country. Certain hyper-strict, witch-hating judges think it should be, so hand out unlawful sentences for those they deem guilty of turning children into frogs. The final recorded Hungarian witch trial took place in 1777—and even then, it was performed illegally. The last time such a travesty of justice took place in Malawi was approximately ten minutes ago. But still, the WJP pretends to think Malawi has a better and fairer legal system than Hungary does.

Maybe the WJP secretly enjoys burning witches too, then? Or at least the warlock named Viktor Orbán.

Hungary for Scandal

Which country would you rather be an ugly, sour old crone with a hidden supernumerary nipple in, Hungary or Malawi? Even such an Orbán-hating stalwart of the liberal world order as Hillary Clinton would answer “Hungary,” if she was truly being honest about the matter. Many biased international legal observers therefore prefer to paint Hungary as being a negative legal outlier in terms of its many alleged breaches of electoral and constitutional law instead, given you rarely tend to see a sorceress being burned alive at the stake in central Debrecen these days.

Ahead of forthcoming Hungarian elections—which they clearly don’t want Orbán’s party to win—members of the European Parliament held a vote to officially condemn Orbán’s Hungary as being every bit as lawless as the old Wild West. What kind of legal atrocities had the Orbánista dictatorship been up to?

MEPs are concerned by the increasing use of unlabeled AI-generated political content in Hungary ahead of the 2026 elections, notably the deliberate posting of deepfake videos on social media channels closely linked to the prime minister’s political party and campaign, and their coordinated amplification. They note that these materials are concerning in the context of the Digital Services Act and the EU’s data protection rules.

It seems doubtful the average European citizen, when imagining what a hideously corrupt autocratic legal system might look like, would conjure up the dreadful image of one which occasionally breaches copyright law within the obscure context of the EU Digital Services Act. Instead, they would tend to think of a Stalinist-type regime where the innocent are routinely imprisoned and the guilty are routinely set free, purely upon spurious political grounds. Is Hungary a country like this? The WJP thinks so.

Ranked specifically in terms of “criminal justice,” which is the category most ordinary people care most about, because they very rarely enjoy being mugged or raped to death in the street, Hungary ranks even worse than in its general WJP league table standing, with a score of 48. Immediately above it, with a score of 49, is China—which, last time anyone normal checked, is a mass-murdering communist dictatorship.

Given that Hungary is now officially worse than Red China, its courts must be up to some seriously nefarious activities, right? And surely its judicial system must be more oppressive than European nations with proud histories of political liberty?

Right?

It’s Hammer Crime—Again!

Last week in The American Conservative, I wrote about a travesty of justice in the rather more obviously malfunctioning judicial system of the United Kingdom. This month, a group of violent extremists from the Palestine Action group destroyed a drone factory and then “shattered” a prone policewoman’s spine, openly admitted doing so in court, and were caught clearly on camera in the act, yet were let off by an apparent activist jury, simply because they happened to have committed their crimes on behalf of the holy left-wing cause of Gaza. That makes the UK appear about as legally sound as Malawi.

So, how does the WJP rank Great Britain in its big league table of legal evil-doers?

Quite well, actually. The WJP says the UK has the 14th best legal system on the globe, with an enviably high score of 78 out of 100, thus making its courts a full 28 percent better than those in Hungary. Considered in terms specifically of the WJP category of “criminal justice,” the UK comes in at 18th, with a score of 70—21 percent better than those misbehaving Magyars in Budapest.

Any evidence for this assessment? Sure: the fact that, unlike the UK, Hungary actually bothers to send hammer-wielding thugs who hospitalize people to prison where they belong. A mere week before the Palestine Action terrorists were acquitted, another terrorist, known as “Maja T.,” was sentenced to eight years behind bars in a Hungarian courtroom for assaulting people with hammers as part of a left-wing mob named Antifa Ost, or Antifascism East. Three years ago, in February 2023, Maja had entered Hungary from Germany, intending to attack a neo-Nazi rally in Budapest, as part of a twenty-or-so-strong Antifa Hammerbande (Hammer-gang).

But they didn’t just turn up at the rally and start thwacking attendees; after all, a mass crowd of neo-Nazis might fight back. Instead, as CCTV footage shows, over the surrounding few days, the Hammerbande approached several lone locals whom they thought “looked like” Nazis and smashed their skulls in from behind, before kicking and beating them when they were down on the floor, causing severe injuries.

Viktor/Viktoria

Following the arrest of the 24-year-old activist Maja T., the case quickly became a cause célèbre for the European left, who loudly painted Orbán’s “fascist dictatorship” as being impossible for a left-winger to ever get a fair trial in, Hungary being a land “where anti-fascism is considered terrorism,” unlike in the UK, where it’s now considered a form of heroism.

Even better, during “their” trial, Maja T. suddenly began claiming to be non-binary, something “they” proved by the simple expedient of placing a small elastic band around “their” long hair. Western press reports are coy about revealing the defendant’s true identity, but several domestic Hungarian sources name him openly as an obvious biological male named Simeon Ravi Trux, who perhaps only began self-identifying as trans following arrest, and claiming to be “a small flower” in court, perhaps to gain gullible sympathy from abroad.

Orbán’s Hungary is a notably queer-skeptic state, so Maja/Simeon’s supporters started wailing about how it would be impossible for “them” to get a fair trial at the hands of transphobic Hungarian judges. The defendant being a German national, several left-wing politicians promptly hopped over the border to visit Mr. Trux in his cell, including a former vice president of the Bundestag, no less, as Maja/Simeon was now a victim of “gender violence.”

If Trux’s defenders want to know what “gender violence” truly looks like, however, they should examine CCTV footage of a series of robberies perpetrated against branches of the German clothing store Thor Steinar over recent years, this being a chain where neo-Nazis reputedly often buy their apparel. One robbery in particular is particularly shocking, as it involves clear footage of a helpless female shop assistant being beaten, brutalized, forced to the floor, and sprayed with noxious substances—allegedly by Simeon Trux himself, at this point still fully identifying as a large, much more physically powerful, male.

Violence in Court

Yet, unlike Orbán, Trux has his open defenders inside the European Parliament building, mainly among the international Party of the European Left (PEL) grouping, who released a prominent statement demanding the release of Maja and saying the case

reflects a dangerous trend: the criminalization of antifascist resistance and the erosion of democratic rights under authoritarian regimes. Defending Maja means defending the rights to protest, to a fair trial, and to exist without persecution — especially for queer, radical, and marginalized individuals.

It represented the “criminalization” of absolutely nothing: Unsurprisingly, attempting to murder random people with hammers has always been illegal in Hungary, not only since Viktor first came to power in 2010.

Yet you can see why PEL thought they might be able to help Trux to get away with it all: One of their own members, the Italian leftist Ilaria Salis, was also reportedly involved in the Hammerbande attacks. Yet she successfully escaped facing all charges, simply by being elected as an MEP for PEL whilst awaiting trial—under EU law, MEPs enjoy criminal immunity for a surprisingly large number of potential offenses, apparently now up to and including acts of violent, politically motivated terrorism. When Hungary asked the EU to lift her immunity and extradite her, MEPs voted to refuse.

So, in Italy, the UK, and across almost the entire EU, it is now demonstrably possible to get away with smashing people’s bones up with actual hammers in the name of not being a “Nazi”—everywhere across the continent, that is, apart from a few reasonable Central European countries including Hungary, where you will end up being imprisoned for the fact, non-binary status or not.