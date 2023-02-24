The Paul Kingsnorth Interview, Part I

Over at Rod Dreher's Diary, my subscriber-only Substack newsletter, I published a two-part interview that I did recently with the writer Paul Kingsnorth. I visited him in Ireland, where he lives in the County Galway countryside with his wife and kids, to interview him for my forthcoming book about re-enchantment. That's us above, in the ruins of a medieval abbey. Paul, a convert to Orthodox Christianity, writes the much-discussed Substack newsletter The Abbey of Misrule, and is emerging as one of the most important cultural critics of our time.

Because Substack limits the space you have in each newsletter, I had to break the interview into two parts. Part I is here, below the photo of Paul and me in a pub in the rural west of Ireland:

ROD DREHER: Why did you move to rural Ireland?

PAUL KINGSNORTH: It was 2014 when we moved here. My wife and I had a vision of how we wanted to live. We wanted some land, we wanted to garden, we wanted to homeschool our children (we knew that even before we had children). That was our idea of the good life. My wife was a psychiatrist, but she was becoming very disillusioned with that. We thought we would try to jump. She would leave her job, and I would try to support our family through my writing. So we looked for somewhere to live, just a couple of acres and a small house. You can’t afford it in England. We looked at Scotland and Wales. We wanted to live close enough to go back to see family, and we liked Ireland, so we decided to give it a go. That was nearly ten years ago.

Living in the country did not come naturally to me. I come from a very urban family. My London family goes back generations. So we came here and had to learn a lot of skills. Had to learn how to grow food. Had to learn how to plant trees. Had to learn how to build outbuildings. How to keep animals. So there are a lot of practical skills, but mostly it’s about learning how to live in a different way: out in the country, able to see the stars at night, your children at home all the time. The home becomes a kind of economy, in the Wendell Berry sense. You’re trying to create a place that is not just a dormitory you come to when you’re not at work, but is rather at the center of things.

If I were to look back on it, I would say there’s something I was brought here to do, in a mystical, spiritual sense. The things I’m learning about the early Irish saints, the way religion here is connected to the landscape – there’s still more of a living folk and mystical tradition here than in England, though it’s certainly dying out. And the fact that I became a Christian here, which I certainly didn’t intend or expect to do. I don’t think any of that would have happened in England, simply because of the way I was living. I think I had to come here to learn something.

How did living in rural Ireland prepare you to receive the things you were meant to learn?

My connection to God comes through nature, fundamentally. I’ve had from a very early age this sense that it’s alive, and we’re connected to it, and that we live in a society that denies this, and is destroying it. It’s a spiritual tragedy as well as a cultural tragedy. What we’re doing in the modern world is so destructive to nature, as well as to our culture and our souls. It’s all the same thing, really. I’ve always had that, and have been on a spiritual quest for a long time.

When I turned forty, I decided that I was going to formalize the spiritual quest, so I went on a Buddhist retreat. That was very effective. That pushed me into Zen Buddhism for five or six or seven years. Then I went through a neopagan period, with my immersion in Wicca because I was looking for a nature religion. And then I ended up a Christian.

It seems to me that the quest for a different kind of life, and the quest for a spiritual path, are connected to each other. It feels like the attempt to get closer to nature and to live in a different way has opened me up to things I wouldn’t have been opened up to in another way. And of course I just happened to be living close to the first Orthodox monastery to open in Ireland in a thousand years.

What is it about Orthodoxy that spoke to you, especially your love of Nature?

Like a lot of Western people, I grew up with the post-Enlightenment myth that Christianity is a dead religion, and an oppressive monstrosity. Which is a myth that exists for a reason, given the things the Church has done in some parts of its history. When I was growing up, Christianity just looked irrelevant. So when I went looking for ‘spirituality,’ I didn’t go to the Church, because why would you?

I had bought into the myth that Christianity said humans are superior to everything else, and that everything else is basically just stuff that we’re supposed to dominate, and that God’s up in the sky. That didn’t speak to me at all, and given that I come from a Protestant country, that’s pretty much the view, if not the formal view. That’s the impression you get. You get the feeling that you put your faith in a man who died and might have risen 2,000 years ago, you go to church on Sunday, and it all gets sorted – that doesn’t have any meaning or relevance to me.

It’s about sorting the ideas in your head.

Yes, it’s very rational, but it’s also disconnected. We have a political crisis and a technological crisis today, but what’s at the root of it is a loss of connection to the earth. Young people want that, and so they’ll go off to become activists, or maybe get into neopaganism. What they really need, I would say looking back, is a spiritual path that connects them to the earth, which is a legitimate thing. You’re not going to get that in the Church of England. But you do get it in the Orthodox faith, interestingly. It’s not earth-worshiping, but it fills in what’s lacking in Western Christianity: the mysticism.

The Reformation, particularly in England, was enormously destructive. I went to visit Romania recently, and saw a land where, even though its modernizing rapidly, still had lots of monasteries, and wayside shrines. You still had the sense that there’s a rooted, mystical Christian faith there. There is a feeling, which I find throughout the Orthodox path, that the right brain and not the left brain is dominant. That would have been the case in England before the Reformation. Monasteries, huge painted churches, shrines, holy wells – all of it was destroyed. They took out the monastics, who are the mystical force of Christianity, and they took out the Virgin Mary, who is the feminine force. They took out the connection to place – the holy wells and the shrines and the rest of it. So we ended up with a highly masculine Christianity which always tends towards theological abstraction. You can’t talk much about Mary anymore, so you kill off the feminine aspect of the divine. You can’t have monks, who are the mystics praying for you and your country and the world; and you kill off all the small local things, like the wells and the trees and the shrines, that connect the God above to the earth. All you’re left with is a very rational, very intellectual, very masculine idea of God.

As a result the whole the thing starts to wither, and that’s what’s happened in England and the Protestant countries. Not that I want to be attacking Protestants, or making a sectarian point, but there’s something deeply lacking in Western Christianity, and I have found that it’s not lacking in Orthodoxy.

The monastic tradition is still there. The Jesus Prayer can connect you to God. The purpose of that is theosis, union with God. Orthodoxy tells you that you can achieve that. There’s a sense of panentheism: that the earth is alive, and that God is ‘everywhere present and filling all things,’ as it says in the prayer. The earth is not God, but God is there, present in Nature, not in some far-off heaven. He’s deeply entwined in everything. Creation is the book of God, as Augustine said, I think. That is explicitly recognized in Orthodoxy. So what I was finding, weirdly enough, was a sort of ancestral Christianity that my ancestors in England would have had access to, and that the early Celtic saints certainly had access to. When I became Orthodox, a lot of people said to me, ‘welcome home,’ and strangely, it did feel like I was coming home. It felt like there’s something here that we had, that we lost.

What I’m talking about here is very old: it’s the heart of the faith. It’s not a modern bit of syncretic Christianity, whacking in a bit of neo-paganism to make it feel ‘inclusive’, or something. This has been there from the beginning. This is the faith of the Desert Fathers. It’s not earth-worshiping, but it is definitely acknowledging the mystery of Creation, and the different levels of reality that exist, and it shows you the connection you can have with the natural world. So you look at the stories and journals of the old Celtic saints, and the poems they wrote in Ireland and Britain, and realize they had a deep connection to the natural world, whilst also realizing that they’re trying to go through it.

I can see Nature, and I can see Creation, the same way I can see an icon. We don’t worship the icons, we venerate the icons, because through the icons we can see the thing they represent. So when you stand in front of an icon of St. Porphyrios, it’s just paint and wood. You’re not worshiping it, like a Golden Calf. But through it, you are connecting yourself to him. He really exists. You can do the same with Christ, you can do the same with Mary. Our connection to it can take us through to the thing that we’re seeing.

[End of Part I. If you want to read Part II, subscribe to Rod Dreher's Diary.

