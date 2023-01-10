Temptation Of The Psychonauts

This is going to be a very weird post, but we live in very weird times.

A year or so ago, when I started researching my re-enchantment book, an Orthodox Christian I know in the Pacific Northwest urged me to take up the issue of people turning to psychedelic drugs in search of a mystical, transcendent experience. "It's exploding up here," he said. And so it was, and now is, nationwide. Colorado has become the latest state to legalize using psilocybin mushrooms. The taboos against using psychedelics are falling rapidly. There are plenty of news reports about psychedelics being used successfully to treat PTSD and other serious mental health issues. A good friend of mine, a devout Christian, is part of a federally-funded trial for this sort of thing, and reports positive results.

Yet there is serious reason to worry about this -- especially the popularity of DMT, a naturally occurring substance which is the main active ingredient in ayahuasca, and which has been popularized by DMT enthusiast Joe Rogan on his massively popular podcast. This issue raises a fundamental question about metaphysics -- meaning, the way the universe is constructed. This is going to require some unpacking.

First, you need to know that DMT is different from other psychedelics. Speaking in general, psychedelics like LSD (which must be created in a lab) and psilocybin mushrooms give one an intense experience of heightened senses and, at higher doses, might produce hallucinations. If LSD is a minivan, DMT is a Formula One racer. Users report that it blasts them into another dimension, where they often interact with autonomous sentient beings. Weirdly, these beings do not seem to be products of the user's imagination. DMT users of different backgrounds and experiences report seeing the same beings. More on this in a moment.

The obvious question is: are these users truly being transported into a different dimension of existence? Or is it all in their head?

Here's a recent story from The New Republic about "psychonauts," DMT enthusiasts who view their use of the drug not as recreational, but as exploratory. They do believe that the drug unlocks the door to a different dimension of reality (that is, not to a hallucinatory realm of the imagination), and they want to explore it. Excerpt:

Thorbahn is one of the first in a class of so-called “psychonauts” exploring new frontiers in hallucinogenic research, preparing to use a technology called extended-state DMT. When the drug is smoked, a trip lasts minutes—despite feeling much longer. But with a constant stream of DMT supplied to a user and blood serum levels of the molecule regulated, that trip can last hours or even days—seemingly an eternity. The method might give Thorbahn and other psychonauts enough time to bring back detailed trip reports of their experience. An intriguing aspect of DMT experiences is a degree of similarity. The landscapes and beings can be recognizable to different users (a mechanical elf is a popular recurring visitor). And for Thorbahn, the trips seem “more real than real,” a quote heard often in DMT-experimenting circles. Advocates of extended-state programs want to know whether these experiences illuminate a new corner of the mind, even another dimension—or whether users are just getting really high.

The psychonauts want to try to figure out if DMT experiences are only hallucinations, or if they really do transport the self into another dimension. If so, then this raises root questions about what the self is, and about the connection between matter and spirit. The questions are more difficult for philosophical materialists, obviously. Even religious believers, though, would face profoundly unsettling questions about the nature of spiritual reality, and the intersection of non-material reality with matter.

Here's an article about DMT from the pro-psychedelic magazine Double Blind. Excerpt:

Still, research on both externally consumed and endogenous DMT is in its infancy. So, although these hypotheses are interesting, many conundrums still exist. Why do so many people on DMT see entities, for example? And why do different people have such similar experiences? Why does the spirit world seem so natural, so real, and so true? As McKenna says best: “I don’t know why there should be an invisible syntactical intelligence giving language lessons in hyperspace.” Strassman offers a more practical perspective. “It says more about our mind-brain complex than the spirit world. We can’t necessarily assume that we’re tapping into an objective freestanding external level of reality. It may simply be our brain on drugs.” Strassman, however, believes that a combination of these factors is more likely. He continues: “The drugs modify our brains in ways that only our individual brain can be modified—because of who we are individually—and then we perceive things that we normally cannot perceive.” “These things may exist within us, in our psyche; or, they may exist outside of us. What is ‘outside of us’ is difficult to determine, because the arena, the platform within which we experience the psychedelic state is our subjective mind, consciousness. Thus, it doesn’t really matter, at least at this point, where that information resides—dark matter, our visual cortex, God, the Pleiades—what matters is how much information we can garner in the state, then how to apply it for the greatest benefit.”

That's Western man right there: exploring to conquer and exploit, heedless of any dangers. It does matter where "that information resides," because despite what Strassman prefers to believe, there is no reason at all to assume that this realm, and the entities that reside there (if they exist), are benign, much less beneficial. I do believe that these drugs at times do allow us to perceive things that we cannot normally perceive. But should we be doing that?

One religious believer who strongly believes that they do create a portal to alternate realities, and that these doors should never be opened, is a man I'll call "Andy". He is a research scholar at a major American university. For years he took heavy doses of psychedelic drugs as part of occult ritual worship. He became convinced eventually that the entities with whom he was in regular contact were not (as they claimed to be) ancient gods, but demons. He put it all behind him, and converted to Christianity. Though I interviewed him for my forthcoming book on re-enchantment, I can't quote him here, because I promised him that I would allow him to review his quotes before I used any of them.

I can tell you, though, that Andy is extremely adamant about the dangers of all psychedelic drugs, arguing now that they really do open one up to malevolent discarnate intelligent beings -- "demons," if you prefer. Any drug that has the effect of making the boundaries of the self porous is spiritually risky, he said, even mild one like cannabis. But DMT is in another category. He pointed me to some resources on the Internet where DMT users, in particular, report hellish contacts with entities while tripping on the drug.

One of them is someone who posts as "Owen Cyclops." He used to be a very heavy user of psychedelics, including DMT. He writes about it in this long, somewhat profane thread, which culminates with him, like "Andy," realizing that he has been communicating with demons, and then running towards Christianity. He writes, in part:

Here's an older Owen Cyclops thread that collects from the Internet a few testimonies from people who used DMT and had literally hellish experiences with demonic entities. It's definitely worth reading if you have any interest at all in experimenting with this stuff. You do not want to mess with it. If it is nothing but hallucination, it's terrifying. But if there is anything real about it, in the sense that it's not just in your head, then you are putting your own soul and sanity at risk.

Owen posted the other day this clip from a British professor. It's like something out of a movie:

Imperial College London is Mapping the DMT Realm pic.twitter.com/DRAVhUctan — Machiavelli's Underbelly 🤖✨ (@mmm_machiavelli) January 5, 2023

Said Owen in response:

Here's a link to further posts of his on that thread, if you'd like to explore. His point is basically that traditional cultures, even those that use DMT (e.g., shamanistic cultures), do so in a way that buffers it, recognizing that there is real danger there. But that's not how we roll in the West. We think we are masters of everything. We think we can penetrate all mysteries and harness them to make them do our will. Well.

In Dante's Inferno, the pilgrim Dante meets the shade of Odysseus/Ulysses, who is in hell for false counsel. In Dante's version of the Ulysses myth, the great silver-tongued warrior leads his weary crew to sail past the Gates of Hercules, into the unknown, beyond the boundaries where religion has told them they must not go. The crew resisted, but Ulysses, their captain, changes their mind with a heroic speech:

“‘O brothers,’ I said, ‘who, in the course of a hundred thousand perils, at last have reached the west, to such brief wakefulness of our senses as remains to us, do not deny yourselves the chance to know— following the sun—the world where no one lives. Consider how your souls were sown: you were not made to live like brutes or beasts, but to pursue virtue and knowledge.’”

Ulysses appealed to their heroic courage to obey no boundaries in their pursuit of knowledge and experience. After they crossed the forbidden boundary, they all died when their ship capsized in a storm. Ulysses was sent to hell for using his gift of speech to persuade the crew to do what they should not have done. The temptation is ever with us, especially in the soul of Western man.

Many of you will laugh at warnings not to do these extremely powerful drugs, for fear of opening doors to a hostile realm populated by evil intelligences that seek the destruction of humans. You shouldn't. The idea that we know so much better than primitive peoples in the world today, or sages of the past who warned sternly not to go to these places (the Bible, for example, is crystal clear about the dangers of this stuff), is utter hubris, folly born of pride.

Alas, we in the West live in a world that has become utterly unmoored from Christianity and its sacred knowledge. Many people will venture into this realm out of curiosity, seeking knowledge and enchantment. They will not come back unscathed. They may not come back as themselves at all. Parents and pastors, if you are not talking to young people about this stuff, you are failing in your duty. Psychedelics are far more available than they were when Boomers and Gen Xers were young, and DMT is vastly more powerful than anything our generations faced. A generation denied the licit enchantments of traditional sacramental Christianity, with its true mysteries, is going to be sorely tempted to try these substances out.

Some of you reading this will have stories to tell of your own experiences in this realm, but you may not be able to post your comments because you don't subscribe. Email them to me at rod -- at -- amconmag -- dot -- com, and I will consider posting them as updates. Put "DMT" in the subject line so I won't miss them in the flood of email I receive daily.