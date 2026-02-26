The Immigration Angle to the Epstein Scandal

Democrats are exulting over their brilliant move of bringing Jeffrey Epstein “survivors” to Trump’s State of the Union address. (It didn’t seem to faze him.) I gather that this means Democrats and the media have moved on from their complete indifference to Epstein’s victims to deep concern. Notwithstanding their current garment-rending, liberals could not have been less interested in Epstein’s victims when they first came forward.

Back in 2006, across the entire national news landscape, only Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly billboarded Epstein’s sex crimes, and attacked the first government official to betray the girls, Palm Beach D.A. Barry Krischer. Incomprehensibly, he had intentionally thrown the case, hitting Epstein with a single charge of soliciting prostitution. Federal prosecutors stepped in to take up the case, only to let Epstein off with a non-prosecution agreement in exchange for a $30-a-month fine and a promise of good behavior for 18 months.

The New York Times ran a single article on the sweetheart deal—on page A-19, under the riveting headline “Questions of Preferential Treatment Are Raised in Florida Sex Case.” (That almost beats the winner of Michael Kinsley’s Most Boring Headline Contest: “Worthwhile Canadian Initiative.”)

Over the next 10 years, the Times seems to have run only four more articles about the underage sex ring until someone in the newsroom shouted, OMG! Trump and Epstein had once been friends!

Surprised by the media’s sudden interest in his sexual depredations, Epstein himself emailed journalist Michael Wolff in 2018, saying, “Dems think I have the silver bullet.”

Whether we’re supposed to “Believe Women!” or “Ignore Women!” evidently rests entirely on the media’s ability to assemble a link between Epstein and Trump with Scotch tape and chewing gum. And no, we would rather not discuss Epstein’s consorting with Democrats Bill Clinton, George Mitchell, Bill Richardson and Larry Summers.

But as long as we finally have the media’s attention, perhaps they’d be interested in knowing how simple it was for Epstein to traffic his sex slaves into the U.S. under our immigration laws.

The bulk of Epstein’s sexual playthings came from Eastern Europe, as indicated by innumerable witness statements and the hundreds of flight itineraries for females from Russia, Poland, Belarus, Latvia, and Ukraine. (As any number of lonely American guys can tell you, 50 years of communism really did a number on the morals of Eastern European girls.)

Epstein operated like the worst of American corporations, getting his concubines here with phony student visas, work visas, sham marriages and English language visas. (Yes, you can get a visa to come to our country simply in order to enroll in an English language class, although this strikes me as putting the cart before the horse.)

Consider how Epstein gamed our immigration laws on behalf of his Belarus girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak.

Fraud No. 1: Epstein first brought Shuliak to the U.S. on a student visa to attend Columbia’s dental school, despite the fact that she’d never received a bachelor’s degree, an admission requirement.

Fraud No. 2: Shuliak had also requested asylum, meaning she’d simultaneously filed two completely contradictory immigration applications. Student visas require the applicant to prove an intent to return to her native country, whereas asylum requires the exact opposite: proof that the applicant is being persecuted in her native country and wouldn’t return if you threatened her with hot pokers.

Fraud No. 3: After Shuliak overstayed her visa, Epstein called on some Democrat bigwigs to bend the law for her. Specifically, Greg Craig, Clinton’s special counsel on the impeachment trial (Craig has an illustrious history of going to bat for sexual predators!) and—guess who!—Alejandro Mayorkas, who, as head of Obama’s INS, was apparently available to perform special favors for Jeffrey Epstein. (In a country of laws, knowing somebody who knows a guy is not supposed to be the path to citizenship.)

Fraud No. 4: Whether on their advice or his own initiative, a few months later, Epstein arranged for Shuliak to “marry” another one of his girls, “Jennifer.” This is the same Jennifer whom Epstein had directed to date Elon Musk’s brother in a futile attempt to ingratiate himself with the Space X founder.

On the basis of these four sleazy maneuvers, Shuliak became a U.S. citizen in 2018—and promptly divorced her fake “wife.”

Democrats keep carrying on about Trump’s “racist” immigration policies, on the grounds that—although Biden alone rushed in more than 4 million Latin Americans, 700,000 Venezuelans and 400,000 Haitians—Trump’s admission of 59 white South Africans is straight out of the Nazi playbook.

I will leave it to you to parse the logic there, but you know what would be a great way for Trump to prove he won’t admit just anyone for being white?

How about deporting Epstein’s immigration-scamming, Eastern European hustlers, and disbarring the lawyers who enabled their frauds?

