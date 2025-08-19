Our nation has been entangled in costly interventions, open-ended commitments, and globalist agendas that erode our sovereignty and drain our resources for a quarter century. That is unsustainable. I am running for Congress from Florida’s Sixth District with a vision for an America First foreign policy: prioritizing the interests of American citizens, safeguarding our national security, and promoting economic prosperity without compromising our values or independence. My primary opponent, Rep. Randy Fine, has an approach to foreign policy that fails to align with the core principles of an America First agenda, making him an unsuitable candidate for voters who prioritize America.

An America First foreign policy entails focusing on policies that strengthen our nation rather than entangling us in foreign conflicts or alliances that do not directly serve our interests. My approach rests on three pillars: strategic restraint, economic nationalism, and diplomatic pragmatism. The job of a congressman is in part to ensure that the United States avoids unnecessary military interventions and nation-building abroad. Wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere have cost trillions of dollars, thousands of American lives, and untold economic opportunities at home. Our military should only focus on defending our homeland and deterring existential threats.

I advocate for a powerful defense force that prioritizes advanced technology, border security, and cyber defense over prolonged occupations in distant lands. That is prioritization, not isolationism. Diplomacy should be a tool to advance American interests, not to promote ideological crusades. I favor engaging with nations, even those with differing ideologies and political systems, to secure deals that benefit American workers, secure our borders, and maintain global stability. This includes negotiating with both allies and adversaries to reduce tensions, prevent conflicts, and secure trade advantages. Our alliances, such as NATO, should be reevaluated to ensure they are mutually beneficial, not one-sided obligations that burden American taxpayers.

Our foreign policy also must protect American industries. Trade agreements accordingly should prioritize fair terms that prevent outsourcing and protect our manufacturing base. I support tariffs and incentives to bring critical industries—like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and energy—back to American soil. This reduces reliance on foreign powers, particularly adversaries like China, and strengthens our economic resilience. Foreign aid should be scrutinized and redirected to domestic needs unless it directly advances U.S. interests, such as countering strategic rivals.

Randy Fine has consistently advocated for robust U.S. support for specific foreign nations, particularly in the Middle East, often emphasizing ideological alignment over strategic necessity. His vocal support for expansive military and financial aid to allies in the region risks entangling the U.S. in conflicts that do not directly threaten our homeland. An America First policy would demand that any foreign aid or military commitment be justified by clear, tangible benefits to American citizens—not emotional or ideological affinities. Fine’s positions suggest a willingness to prioritize foreign interests over domestic needs, which conflicts with the goal of redirecting resources to rebuild American infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Additionally, Fine’s rhetoric on international engagement leans toward bizarre genocidal rants, often wishing for millions of people to “starve away.” This approach risks perpetuating the cycle of costly interventions that have drained our nation for decades.

I reject the notion that the U.S. must act as the world’s policeman or bankroll international projects that offer little return. My policies would redirect billions in foreign aid to domestic priorities, such as securing our southern border and improving the lives of middle-class Americans. Diplomatically, I will prioritize pragmatic engagement over ideological crusades. While Fine’s approach often emphasizes moral posturing, I believe in negotiating with adversaries to secure outcomes that benefit American workers and consumers—whether through trade deals, energy agreements, or non-proliferation pacts.

The America First agenda demands a foreign policy that is disciplined, pragmatic, and relentlessly focused on the well-being of American citizens. My vision for Congress offers a clear path to a stronger, more prosperous United States. In contrast, Fine’s approach, with its emphasis on ideological commitments and interventionism, risks entangling our nation in costly and unnecessary foreign obligations. As a candidate, I am dedicated to putting America first in every decision, ensuring that our resources, military, and diplomacy serve the American people above all else. Voters seeking a true America First champion will find in me a leader committed to these principles, ready to restore our nation’s strength and sovereignty on the global stage. There is room in the Republican Party for a level-headed, anti-starvation, anti-genocidal candidate.