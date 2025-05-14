The Future Belongs to Patriots: A Conversation with George Simion

As Romania heads into the second round of its presidential election on May 18, one candidate has drawn global media attention. George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), is running a nationalist, populist, and firmly anti-establishment campaign—one that takes clear inspiration from Donald Trump’s playbook.

Throughout the campaign, Simion has positioned himself as a staunch defender of Romania’s sovereignty, a champion of family values, and an advocate for free and fair elections. His platform blends economic nationalism and social conservatism with a foreign policy that emphasizes closer ties to the United States and a shift away from the European Union.

In an interview to The American Conservative, Simion discusses the future of Romania, potential alliances with populist leaders across the European Union, and his belief that a patriotic wave is sweeping the continent.

Why are so many Romanians deeply disillusioned with the political elite in Bucharest?

Until now, Romania has been governed by puppets—leaders who took their orders from globalists in Europe and the United States. But things are finally starting to change. Romanians are embracing common-sense values and backing an outsider, an anti-establishment candidate who’s ready to stand up to the entrenched political class that has failed the country for the past 35 years.

We’re a young political party, closely aligned with the Republican Party in the United States and the MAGA movement. So it’s only natural that, following Donald Trump’s historic landslide victory, we’re seeing a similar outcome take shape in Romania.

They annulled last year’s elections simply because they didn’t like the outcome. They failed to ensure a democratic and peaceful transfer of power. I’m here to restore the constitution, uphold democracy, and bring back the rule of law.

If you become president of Romania this Sunday, what role would Călin Georgescu play in your administration?

We’ll let the people decide. It’s common practice for the Romanian president to call a referendum on major national issues. This is a form of direct democracy—and a strong example of good governance.

He was the most voted-for Romanian, so he’s entitled to take on any role he chooses. But first, we need to restore democracy, constitutional order, and the rule of law. Only then will we ask the Romanian people to weigh in on this important question.

What will be your top priorities during the first 100 days of your presidency?

In a normal campaign, I’d be focused on issues like taxation, cutting red tape, and reducing bureaucracy—just as our friend Javier Milei has done in Argentina.

But these are extraordinary times. Right now, our top priorities must be ensuring free and fair elections, restoring constitutional order, and reviving Romania’s strategic partnership with the United States.

We’re in serious danger after being excluded from the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. There’s also the looming possibility that American military bases—key to maintaining peace, stability, and security—could be closed.

Without security, there can be no prosperity or strong economic relations with other countries. That’s why these issues will be among my top priorities during the first 100 days of my presidency.

The U.S. recently revoked Romania’s visa-free travel status, and some analysts warn that potential American tariffs could push the country into recession. Do you plan to open negotiations with President Trump on issues such as trade, tariffs, and visas?

We’ve already held discussions with officials from the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security. We have a roadmap in place. Once Romania returns to democratic governance and the ongoing coup d’état is brought to an end, we will shift our focus to bilateral negotiations with the Trump administration.

As president, how do you envision the future of Romania’s relationship with the United States?

On May 18, both Romania and Poland will hold presidential elections. I’m proud to call Karol Nawrocki—a close ally and the likely successor to President Andrzej Duda—a friend. Together, we could become two pro-MAGA presidents committed to reviving our partnership with the United States and strengthening stability along NATO’s eastern flank.

Romania is a major buyer of U.S. arms and hosts NATO’s anti-missile defense system. As president, would you support increasing the defense budget and encouraging other NATO members to meet their commitments?

That’s a very good question. Romania is a serious NATO partner—we’ve met our defense obligations. In fact, Romania, Poland, and the Baltic states are among the few countries that have fulfilled the commitments required by NATO membership.

This isn’t something Donald Trump should have to insist on—it’s common sense. If you want protection and security under the umbrella of the most powerful military alliance in history, you need to pay your fair share.

I’m willing to pay a fair price for new military equipment and to invest even more in our defense budget. I also want to support and strengthen our domestic defense industry. I’m running as a “Romania First” candidate, and, with that in mind, I’m especially interested in increasing military spending in ways that create well-paid jobs here at home.

Romania has a long history of oil production and a well-developed gas infrastructure. Would your administration consider building a major terminal for American LNG—an issue of importance to the current U.S. administration?

We recently discovered 20 million barrels of oil, and we have abundant natural gas—both onshore and offshore in the Black Sea. Our goal is to achieve energy independence and safeguard our food, water, and mineral resources. Romania is rich in copper, salt, gold—virtually every element on the periodic table.

My platform is pro-business and pro-growth. I really liked a phrase President Trump used during his inauguration speech: “Drill, baby, drill.” That’s exactly the approach we want to take. We need to create the right conditions for strong bilateral business opportunities—like the one you mentioned in your question.

Both you and Călin Georgescu have been portrayed as political outsiders in Brussels and other European capitals. Who do you see as potential allies within the European Union?

Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen are afraid of us—and they should be. They’re going to lose power, and they’ll lose it through the democratic process and the will of the people.

We launched the MEGA movement—Make Europe Great Again—after Elon Musk posted on X: “From MAGA to MEGA.” To honor that moment, we presented him with the first official membership card.

It’s important to return to the people and ask for their vote. In the European Parliament, we have three key political groups: the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), Patriots for Europe, and Europe of Sovereign Nations. All three are gaining public support across the EU’s 27 member states.

Our political party is a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR). The group is currently led by Mateusz Morawiecki, who served as Poland’s prime minister for six years, while I serve as its vice president. Giorgia Meloni’s party is also part of the ECR. I believe these groups and parties are our natural allies in Europe.

The second round of presidential elections is scheduled for May 18. Based on past results and current trends, your victory appears likely. Are you concerned that Brussels or Europe’s liberal elites might attempt to interfere?

They’ve already been interfering for the past five months. The French ambassador to Romania has essentially been running a constant political campaign for my opponent, Nicusor Dan, the mayor of Bucharest. All I want is for these elections to be free and fair.

I’m certain they will try to manipulate the vote. On election day, we also expect significant interference from intelligence agencies linked to various European Union countries.

We are a proud nation with capable people working in our institutions. I’m confident that everyone understands the risks. We will not allow a repeat of last year’s election.

If such interference occurs, what actions are you prepared to take? Do you see President Trump and Vice President Vance as key partners in helping you navigate and resolve a potential political crisis?

Vice President Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference was an ointment for our soul—he spoke the truth. We want justice. We want to build a future for our nation, just as President Trump called for in his address to the United Nations.

The future belongs to patriots. I will fight for freedom, just as my ancestors did. I’ll fight to ensure that Romania—and other European nations—remain part of the free world and strong allies of the United States, the greatest nation on Earth.