The Doctrine of ‘Kamalism’

Kamala Harris became a presidential nominee without winning a single vote. Because she was handpicked by the Democrat Party establishment, not its voters, we now know her core beliefs are the Democrat Party’s core beliefs: Kamalism.

Just two months away from the general election, Kamala Harris won’t define Kamalism, but her long record of radicalism already does.

Kamalism is an attempt to destroy America by obliterating the Constitution, tearing down the border, and tossing out basic American principles like legal equality.

Kamalism is the reason FEMA has spent over $1 billion on illegal migrants in two years, and it’s why DHS Secretary Mayorkas is now telling Americans that FEMA“does not have enough funds to make it through the [hurricane] season.”

It’s why roughly 15 million illegal aliens have crossed our border, and why the administration hopes to send left-wing groups nearly $10 billion a year to facilitate the border crisis.

Kamalism has destroyed American innovation and set American tax dollars on fire. It’s worth examining the reasoning behind it and how it operates in detail.

In 2020 while running alongside Joe Biden, the Harris campaign released a video titled, “There’s a big difference between equality and equity.” According to the narrator, Kamala Harris, “The problem with that [equality], not everyone is starting out at the same place." Equity is superior because it ensures everyone winds up, “at the same place.” Equal outcomes, the false ideal promoted by Karl Marx and Joseph Stalin, is the goal of Kamalism.

In 2021, the Biden-Harris administration set aside $42.5 billion for a program to increase high-speed internet access in rural areas. To receive these grants, applicants must meet guidelines issued per, E.O. 13985, which was issued in January 2021 to advance “equity” across the entire government. Grant applicants must agree to climate change mandates, pledge to hire union workers and check several other Kamalist requirements. After three years, not a single home or business has gained access to high-speed broadband. That is Kamalism in action.

Likewise, the Biden-Harris administration aims to finish building half a million electric vehicle charging stations by 2030. But program applicants can’t start building until after they’ve submitted lengthy reports about equity and “underserved community involvement.” After almost three years of work, the administration has built a grand total of seven stations. One Department of Transportation staffer said Kamalism is “screwing everything up,” and “it’s all a mess.”

Biden and Harris earmarked $6 billion this year for climate funding and conditioned it on an array of inclusivity requirements. Climate grant applicants must submit a “Community Benefits Plan” explaining how they will advance diversity, equity, and accessibility and implement the Justice 40 initiative, which requires 40% of federal investment to aid disadvantaged communities. Yes, even efforts to stop climate change must prove they are aligned with Kamalism.

Kamalism is the idea that the government should be at war with regular Americans. According to Kamalism, they don’t deserve to be helped. They must pledge fealty and be reshaped, or destroyed.

One of our two major party nominees is in an undeclared war with everyday Americans and the American way of life. Every four years, commentators describe the current election as “the most important of your lifetime.” This one really is.