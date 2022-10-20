The Breastaurant At The End Of America

Above, a blurry screen grab showing local thugs breaking the arm of the manager of a suburban Dallas restaurant in row over chocolate bar sales at Hooters.

Plano, Texas, is a large suburb of north Dallas. It's the epitome of Suburbia, and that means -- or meant -- safety. But recently some kids showed up in a Hooters and tried to sell chocolate bars. They were asked to leave, and started turning over chairs. They went outside and got their friends, all adults, who came in swinging. Watch the news story here. In the image I grabbed above, the shirtless young men have the manager cornered and are raining down blows. The police say the thugs broke the manager's arm.

The reader who alerted me to this story says its symbolic of where we are in America today. He writes:

1. Post-Sexual Revolution “breastaurant” is utterly mainstream, hosting adults, adolescents, and families. 2. Shirtless adolescents conditioned to believe they are “entitled” to access and hustle patrons of said breastaurant for handouts. 3. When denied for access for reasonable “no shirt, no service, no solicitation” reasons, said adolescents go ape shit, resorting to extreme violence against innocent manager and bystanders. 4. News reports that the urban space was previously “safe” — but not any more. Welcome to the End.

When a God-fearing Texas fambly can't go to the local titty cafe for a cheeseburger without the place being smashed up by Victims Of Whiteness, we truly are in a sorry state, I tell you what. Seriously, though ... what the hell?