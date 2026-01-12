Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

TAC Right Now: ICE Deadly Shooting Debate, Iran on the Brink

TAC staffers discuss the week's events. PLUS: Interview with William Hartung about 'The Trillion Dollar War Machine'
TrillionThumb
The American Conservative
Jan 12, 2026 7:31 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Andrew Day, Joseph Addington, and Harrison Berger debate the deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis last week. Then, they discuss the escalating protests in Iran and the possibility of U.S. strikes. Finally, Harry interviews William Hartung about his new co-authored book, The Trillion Dollar War Machine.

More like this

Is Lindsey Graham’s Foreign Policy the New MAGA?

Jack Hunter January 12, 2026
Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, Donald Trump and Rand Paul were aligned on foreign policy.

After Minneapolis, Democrats Revive ‘Abolish ICE’

Scott Greer January 10, 2026
Shaking off the shackles of woke might be easier said than done.

Trump Calls For Vast Military Budget Expansion

Joseph Addington January 8, 2026 - 12:43 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The president wants to raise the defense budget from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today