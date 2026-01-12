Politics
TAC Right Now: ICE Deadly Shooting Debate, Iran on the Brink
TAC staffers discuss the week's events. PLUS: Interview with William Hartung about 'The Trillion Dollar War Machine'
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...
Andrew Day, Joseph Addington, and Harrison Berger debate the deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis last week. Then, they discuss the escalating protests in Iran and the possibility of U.S. strikes. Finally, Harry interviews William Hartung about his new co-authored book, The Trillion Dollar War Machine.