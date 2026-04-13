Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances 4/6–4/13
The Washington Post, NBC and Megyn Kelly: See what TAC staff have been up to this week
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- Reason Magazine quoted Senior Editor Andrew Day on the popularity of war in Iran
- The Washington Post quoted Executive Director Curt Mills on Vice President J.D. Vance's trip to Budapest
- Curt Mills appeared on the Megyn Kelly Show to discuss Mark Levin and his neoconservative allies' response to the Iran ceasefire
- Andrew Day appeared on NBC News to explain why portions of the American right are breaking with President Donald Trump over the Iran war
- Curt Mills was quoted in the Financial Times commenting on the anti-war right's grievances with the president over the war in Iran
- Michael Tracy and Curt Mills debated whether Trump is controlled by Israel on the Illusion of Consensus podcast
- The Spectator covered The American Conservative's acquisition of Taki's Magazine
- Curt Mills was quoted in the Wall Street Journal on Vance's political strategy around Iran
- The Washington Examiner quoted Curt Mills discussing Vance's role in Iran peace negotiations
- Curt Mills appeared on Owen Jones's podcast to discuss Trump's "childish" blockade of the Strait of Hormuz