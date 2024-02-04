fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Books

TAC Bookshelf: The Sage of Baltimore

State of the Union: Jude Russo on H.L. Mencken’s “Days” trilogy.
Mencken
Jude Russo
Feb 4, 2024 7:00 AM

Jude Russo, TAC managing editor: I just finished the very fine Library of America omnibus edition of H.L. Mencken’s “Days” trilogy, Happy Days, Newspaper Days, and Heathen Days. These memoirs, which span from his childhood in the Baltimore of the 1880s until the 1930s, show Mencken at his best as a writer and as a character: the bombast and pleonasm, the contempt and the generosity, the ugly and the charming.

Baltimore in the 1880s until Prohibition was a lively, broiling town, a teeming seaport populated by ladies of the night, comic-opera police officers, ex-Confederate officers, cartoonish Methodist ministers. The streets were cobbled, and there was no sewer system until the turn of the century. Gangs of children wandered the streets playing energetic, occasionally violent games; regular brawls broke out at saloons and in alleys; newspapers competed for scoops and access to the corrupt politicos. It was a Twainesque canvas for Mencken to splash with his characteristic verbal color, which he did with aplomb.

Advertisement

Mencken, like most men, is a complicated and contradictory character. Unenlightened racial attitudes sit alongside an easy-going, almost ideological live-and-let-live outlook; unrepentant atheism (or at least agnosticism) doesn’t prevent him from enjoying the company of exalted clergymen; impatience with stupidity coexists with nearly endless affection for the vices and foibles of the human race and especially of the American people. You like him or you don’t; but in either case, you can’t say he isn’t an American original.

The Library of America edition includes extensive annotations from the author himself, including photographs, of particular interest to a Maryland antiquarian like your humble correspondent.

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

The Comeback of ‘Mirrors for Princes’

Anastasia Kaliabakos February 3, 2024
State of the Union: Burtka’s book, Gateway to Statesmanship, may inspire the next generation of American leaders.

Canceled for Questioning the Story on ‘Comfort Women’

Helen Andrews February 3, 2024
Two professors argue based on documentary evidence that the Japanese did not forcibly conscript Korean women to be prostitutes. 

Where Did It All Go Wrong?

Krzysztof Tyszka-Drozdowski January 28, 2024
James Pethokoukis’s new book dives into the fall of “Up Wing America,” but offers few answers.
Advertisement
Advertisement