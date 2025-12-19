Suspect in Brown and MIT Attacks Found Dead

Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in the shooting of Brown University students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, as well as the murder of MIT nuclear scientist Nuno Loureiro, was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Hampshire storage facility on Thursday evening.

The suspect’s motives remain unclear. He is a former Brown University student and authorities say he may have attended the same university in Lisbon as the slain MIT professor.

Valente had received a 2017 Diversity Visa (DV1). Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced on X late Thursday night that the DV1 program would be immediately paused. “This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country,” she said.