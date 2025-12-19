Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Uncategorized

Suspect in Brown and MIT Attacks Found Dead

State of the Union: The secretary of homeland security shut down a diversity visa program in response.
images
Harrison Berger
Dec 19, 2025 9:30 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in the shooting of Brown University students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, as well as the murder of MIT nuclear scientist Nuno Loureiro, was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Hampshire storage facility on Thursday evening.

The suspect’s motives remain unclear. He is a former Brown University student and authorities say he may have attended the same university in Lisbon as the slain MIT professor.

Valente had received a 2017 Diversity Visa (DV1). Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced on X late Thursday night that the DV1 program would be immediately paused. “This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country,” she said.

More like this

Trump Fast-Tracks Marijuana Rescheduling

December 18, 2025 - 5:15 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The move would shift cannabis to Schedule III after industry lobbying, stopping short of federal legalization or criminal justice changes.

House Narrowly Defeats War Powers Resolution on Venezuela

Harrison Berger December 17, 2025 - 8:46 PM Eastern
A measure sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie to block unauthorized U.S. military action against Venezuela failed 213–211

U.S. Troops, Civilian Killed in Ambush in Syria

Harrison Berger December 13, 2025 - 6:08 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The identity of the attacker remains disputed as questions persist about the size and mission of U.S. forces in…
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today