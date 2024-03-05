Super Tuesday: Trump Wins NC

This is a developing story.

The former President Donald Trump put on a commanding performance in the North Carolina primary, with the Associated Press callig the race at 8 p.m. Eastern after a mere 3 percent of the vote was counted. At the time of the AP’s call, Trump held 73 percent of the vote.

Trump’s selected gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, also carried the primary. Robinson, who is known for his fiery, occasionally controversial style, shows the continued dominance of hardline conservatives in North Carolina’s state party.

Mark Robinson coming in hot: "The people in America who want to destroy it, I send you a message today: There are warriors in your path, and you'll have to defeat us to take this nation down! What God has blessed us with will not go easy into the night." pic.twitter.com/G8dlLPN2rS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 23, 2023

President Joe Biden also won his primary with over 90 percent of the Democratic primary vote at the time of the AP’s call.