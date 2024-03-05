fbpx
Super Tuesday: Trump Wins NC

State of the Union: Trump’s anointed gubernatorial candidate, Mark Robinson, also won his primary.
Former US President Trump speaks at CPAC in Maryland
Jude Russo
Mar 5, 2024 8:15 PM

This is a developing story.

The former President Donald Trump put on a commanding performance in the North Carolina primary, with the Associated Press callig the race at 8 p.m. Eastern after a mere 3 percent of the vote was counted. At the time of the AP’s call, Trump held 73 percent of the vote.

Trump’s selected gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, also carried the primary. Robinson, who is known for his fiery, occasionally controversial style, shows the continued dominance of hardline conservatives in North Carolina’s state party.

President Joe Biden also won his primary with over 90 percent of the Democratic primary vote at the time of the AP’s call.

