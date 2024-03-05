Super Tuesday: Trump Wins ME

This is a developing story.

The former President Donald Trump won the Maine primary going away, with the Associated Press calling the race at 8:30 p.m. With 4 percent of votes counted, the 45th president leads the runner-up, Nikki Haley, 72 percent to 26 percent.

Trump had been banned from the ballot by the Pine Tree State’s secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, but was reinstated Monday after a Supreme Court decision overturning a similar ballot ban in Colorado.

President Joe Biden also won his contest, with upward of 90 percent of the vote at press time.