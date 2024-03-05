fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Super Tuesday: Trump Wins MA

State of the Union: Does Biden have an “uncommitted” problem?
Former President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Conway, South Carolina
Jude Russo
Mar 5, 2024 9:05 PM

This is a developing story.

The former President Donald Trump continued his juggernaut-like career toward the Republican presidential nomination with a decisive performance in the Massachusetts, his fourth Super Tuesday victory. The Associated Press called the race just before 9 p.m. Eastern, with 2 percent of the vote counted. At that time, Trump was hovering around 60 percent.

Advertisement

Nikki Haley pulled most of the remainder, around 35 percent as of the AP’s call.

President Joe Biden was also set to win his contest, with 79 percent of the Democratic primary vote with 4 percent in. Thirteen percent, however, cast their ballots for “uncommitted,” possibly a warning sign for the incumbent after a large protest vote in the February 26 Michigan primary saw 13 percent of voters choose “uncommitted.”

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Super Tuesday: Trump Wins ME

Jude Russo March 5, 2024
State of the Union: Trump was be reinstated on the ballot Monday following a SCOTUS decision.

Trump Does More Than OK in O.K.

Bradley Devlin March 5, 2024
State of the Union: Former President Donald Trump wins Oklahoma in a landslide.

Tennessee Volunteers Its Support for Trump

Bradley Devlin March 5, 2024
State of the Union: Trump walks away with it in Tennessee.
Advertisement
Advertisement