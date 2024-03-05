fbpx
Super Tuesday: Trump Takes VA

State of the Union: Trump won handily in a state considered the model of moderate Republicanism.
Jude Russo
Mar 5, 2024 7:38 PM

This is a developing story.

The former President Donald Trump continued to barrel toward the Republican presidential nomination with a decisive victory in Virginia’s Super Tuesday primary. When the Associated Press called the race at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, Trump led at 64 percent with 29 percent of the vote counted.

Nikki Haley, who scored her first victory in Sunday’s DC primary, scooped up most of the remainder with 33 percent. Her performance in what is widely considered a purple state with a moderate Republican party bodes ill for her increasingly quixotic efforts.

President Joe Biden handily won his contest, with nearly 90 percent of the Democratic primary vote at the time the race was called.

