Super Tuesday: Trump Takes VA

This is a developing story.

The former President Donald Trump continued to barrel toward the Republican presidential nomination with a decisive victory in Virginia’s Super Tuesday primary. When the Associated Press called the race at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, Trump led at 64 percent with 29 percent of the vote counted.

Nikki Haley, who scored her first victory in Sunday’s DC primary, scooped up most of the remainder with 33 percent. Her performance in what is widely considered a purple state with a moderate Republican party bodes ill for her increasingly quixotic efforts.

It's a slaughter in Virginia. Trump even winning the affluent Loudoun County, suburb of DC. https://t.co/PUV74vSdyp pic.twitter.com/zjfOpZIgOf — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) March 6, 2024

President Joe Biden handily won his contest, with nearly 90 percent of the Democratic primary vote at the time the race was called.