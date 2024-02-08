Special Counsel: Biden is too Senile to Prosecute

A special counsel report released Thursday has declined to prosecute President Joe Biden for his irresponsible handling of classified materials and divulging state secrets to his ghostwriter.

Part of the special counsel’s reasoning on not recommending prosecution?

We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness. We conclude the evidence is not sufficient to convict, and we decline to recommend prosecution of Mr. Biden for his retention of the classified Afghanistan documents.

The Justice Department filing from Special Counsel Robert K. Hur, who previously served as a top liaison to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russiagate investigation, spans 345 pages. It’s the product of 173 interviews with 147 witnesses. The special counsel’s conclusion that Biden is too senile to prosecute is astonishing—and potentially even more shocking than the conclusions drawn by former FBI Director James Comey in his decision to not prosecute Hillary Clinton.

“Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen,” the report reads. The materials included “classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan” and notebooks with Biden’s handwriting about national security intelligence found throughout Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. Furthermore, Biden shared classified information with the ghostwriter of his 2017 book titled, Promise Me, Dad.

Nevertheless, the special counsel’s report “conclude[d] that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” and notes the special counsel “would reach the same conclusion even if Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president.”

The report makes note of Biden’s sympathetic demeanor three times. The fact that he is “elderly” and has a “poor memory” twice. All this, the American people have known for a long time. But what they don’t know is, if their president is so long in the tooth that he can avoid prosecution, who is actually running the country.