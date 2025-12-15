Shooting at Brown University Kills Two

An attack at Brown University’s Providence, Rhode Island campus Saturday claimed two lives and wounded another nine. The police have yet to identify or arrest the shooter, who remains at large.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon, when a man dressed in all black clothing entered an unlocked engineering building and began shooting at students in an introductory economics class with a handgun before fleeing on foot.

The two victims killed in the shooting have been identified as Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook. Cook served as the vice president of Brown’s College Republicans club.

Police continue to search for the suspect, who escaped the scene without issue. A person of interest was arrested Sunday, but later released. Officials have released little information on the shooter and no photograph or video capturing his likeness.