Sex With Children: The Gender Ideology End Game

Irene Montero, a Communist who is the Minister of Equality in the left-wing Podemos government in Spain, says the quiet part out loud: that equality means children have the right to have sex if they want to. Here's the clip, in Spanish, but with English subtitles (turn on the CC on the YouTube frame):

Advertisement

This is it. This is the end game of these queer theorists and gender ideologues: the sexualization of children. It was always going to end up here. This is what all these drag queen story hours mean, and these "family-friendly drag shows". It's all about sexualizing children and grooming them to become prey for pedophiles -- sorry, "Minor-Attracted Persons."

Did they even go this far in Weimar Germany?

How much more of this are we prepared to tolerate?

I note that Hungary is hated by some Western European governments because it will not put up with this crap -- because the Hungarians have understood from the beginning what is at the heart of this corruption. Balazs Orban writes:

Karl Popper, the intellectual mentor of George Soros and the father of the Open Society ideology, views reproductive rights as a weapon for “class struggle”. He who controls family policy and reproductive rights controls the future, which is why the left is so preoccupied with the issue of parenting and child-rearing. As they started spreading this woke nonsense in Hungary, our government decided to act. Last year, the Hungarian Parliament passed the Child Protection Act, enshrining into law that the right of sexual education of children belongs exclusively to parents, and our kids must be protected from age-inappropriate content in the media and on the internet. With the passing of this legislation, Hungary went from being the black sheep of the European Union to being the punching bag for second-tier Western European politicians, who consequently decided to halt EU financial transfers to which Hungary is legally entitled. We decided to hold a referendum with the aim of proving what we already knew: that the majority of Hungarians agree with the government’s position on this issue, namely on the question of holding sexual orientation classes in schools without parental consent, promotion of hormone and castration treatments on minors, and unrestricted exposure of our children to sexually explicit media content. The result spoke for itself. With one of the highest turnouts in the history of Hungarian referenda, 92 percent of voters claimed that they support the legislation restricting minors’ exposure to such content in public schools.

Advertisement

What did the EU do? They punished Hungary even further. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen effectively admitted yesterday that the EU pursues phony "rule of law" charges against Poland and Hungary to punish the people of those countries for electing right-wing governments of which the EU does not approve.

Von der Leyen threatens the Italians: "We will see the result of the vote in Italy. If things go in a difficult direction, we have tools, as in the case of Poland and Hungary." A desperate attempt to influence the vote in Italy that runs towards the far right. Game over Ursula! pic.twitter.com/MhkaiQus9x — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 23, 2022

These Eurocrats screamed bloody murder when the Hungarian parliament passed the anti-gender propaganda for minors law, but do you think Von Der Leyen or Brussels will say a word about what this Spanish left-wing minister of state has said about child sex? Of course not.

Meanwhile, here in America, Matt Walsh and his allies are exposing the sick cult of child sex mutilation that has overtaken American medicine, and is daring the Republican Party to man up and do something about it to protect children.

Hi Republican 2022 candidates. We have gone ahead and made gender ideology, child mutilation, and child sexual indoctrination major national issues. They're also winning political issues. All you have to do is take the reins we're trying to hand you. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2022

Will the GOP candidates rise to the occasion? We will see. It is time to start putting Biden, Pelosi, and every Democratic official on the spot and force them to defend this barbarism. Not just the child sexual mutilations in hospitals, but all of this sexualization of children. Today it's a Spanish communist state minister pushing pederasty. How long before it starts here in America? Don't say never. A lot of the stuff that's totally mainstream now we were told would never happen here -- and that people who warned that it was coming were nothing but a bunch of Religious Right bigots trying to scare people into failing to recognize that #LoveWins.

If we as a society will not defend our children from these sickos, we don't deserve to survive. In Canada, within living memory, that pervert Magister Juggs would not have dared to wear giant prosthetic boobs to teach a high school class because fathers would not have tolerated it. At last, though, fed-up Canadians are protesting outside the high school where that fetishy teacher is employed. More, please: