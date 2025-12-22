Senior Russian General Killed by Car Bomb in Moscow

A Monday car bomb killed Russia’s Lt. Gen Fanil Sarvarov, a prominent military figure who led the Russian army’s Directorate for Operational Training, in Moscow.

Russia has suggested that Ukrainian security services are responsible for the assassination. “Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” said Svetlana Petrenko, the spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Ukraine has not publicly commented on the assassination. International law forbids the use of assassination even in wartime.

Sarvarov is the third Russian general killed in Moscow in just over a year. Lt. Gen Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s radiation, biological, and chemical defense troops, was assassinated by Ukraine last December. Ukraine’s security services took responsibility for the attack, and an Uzbek national was charged with having planted the bomb.

Lt. Gen Yaroslav Moskalik also died by a car bomb in April. A suspect was quickly arrested. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, while not taking direct credit for the attack, said in the following days that he had received a report on the “liquidation” of senior Russian figures.