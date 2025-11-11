Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown

The Senate passed a bill to end the longest government shutdown ever with a 60–40 vote late Monday evening. The shutdown will not end immediately. The U.S. House of Representatives, which must first pass the legislation, is expected to vote on it as early as Wednesday.

This bill would fund three years of funding for specific parts of the government, as well as reverse more than 4,000 federal layoffs the Trump administration tried to implement at the beginning of the shutdown. The deal also allocates funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through September 2026.

The bill does not extend the subsidies for the Affordable Care Act health insurance premiums, which are set to expire later this year.

Seven Democrats and Sen. Angus King (I-ME) joined Republicans to pass it. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was the only Republican to vote against the bill.

When asked about whether he supported the Senate deal, President Donald Trump said, “It depends what deal we’re talking about.”

“But if it’s the deal I heard about…I would say so,” Trump furthered. “I think based on everything I’m hearing they haven’t changed anything, and we have support from enough Democrats, and we’re going to be opening up our country. It’s too bad it was closed, but we’re going to be opening up our country very quickly.”