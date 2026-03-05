Senate Rejects War Powers Resolution

The Senate on Wednesday voted against a War Powers resolution, with the measure failing 47–53.

The bill, which would have “direct[ed] the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress,” received only one Republican vote, that of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was the only Democrat to vote against the War Powers resolution.

The House will vote Thursday on a similar War Powers resolution, sponsored by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY).