House to Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution 

The House will vote next week on the Iran War Powers Resolution put forward by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), with House Democratic leadership on Thursday announcing in a letter that they will force a vote on the measure.

"As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan Khanna-Massie War Powers resolution,” read the letter released by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and other democratic leaders

The bipartisan bill would require the president to seek congressional approval before using military force against Iran. The measure is considered a “privileged resolution,” meaning House leadership cannot block it or keep it in committee and must bring it to the floor for a vote within a set time period.

A similar measure in the Senate, led by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), is moving separately in that chamber.

Those moves come as the Trump administration signals its intent to use military force against Iran if its nuclear negotiations conditions are not met. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance both separately told reporters that Iran is working to build nuclear weapons.

“The principle is very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Vance told reporters. “If they try to build a nuclear weapon, that causes problems for us. In fact, we’ve seen evidence that they have tried to do exactly that.”

Iran denies that it is making nuclear weapons. Experts who spoke to The Wall Street Journal say that Iran’s nuclear enrichment program has stalled.