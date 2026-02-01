Federal Government Enters Partial Shutdown

The federal government entered a partial shutdown early Saturday after Congress failed to agree on the yearly budget. Appropriations expired for the Departments of Homeland Security, War, State, Treasury, Transportation, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Housing and Urban Development, among other federal agencies. Essential employees will continue working

Bipartisan progress on funding stalled after the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renée Good by federal agents in Minneapolis. Democrats say DHS funding should be contingent on new enforcement rules, requirements that officers show identification, and a code of conduct for the agency. They have opposed advancing a funding bill without those changes, but reached an agreement with the White House to extend DHS funding at current levels for two weeks as negotiations continue.

The Senate voted 71–29 late Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package funding most federal agencies through September 30, 2026, along with a resolution to temporarily finance DHS. The House is expected to vote on the measure Monday. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Friday that he supports the Senate-passed deal and intends to bring it to the floor when congress reconvenes.

Johnson told Republicans he favored moving the bill under suspension of the rules, a process that requires a two-thirds majority. House Democrats said Saturday they would not help fast-track the funding package.